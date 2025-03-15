Pet and play with a dog to reduce your stress: Study says it benefits our furry friend too

Do you get an instant dopamine boost of pure joy when you play and spend time with your dog? The affectionate head pats and belly rubs distract you from your negative moods as you're engaged with the canine companion. You leave more refreshed after the playtime. Play with your dog whenever you are stressed. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Your pet deserves a spa day too! Vet shares major signs when your pet needs professional grooming

A study published in the journal PLOS One revealed that for university students, this interaction lowered stress hormones and enhanced their mood. But this is mutual, a two-way relationship, as dogs also benefit. Their stress levels decrease after spending time with humans.

Dogs reduce stress in humans

Interaction with dogs boosts good mood.(Shutterstock)

The study was conducted at Chiang Mai University in Thailand. It included 122 students and six friendly dogs, including five chihuahuas and a shetland sheepdog.

Before the test, the students' stress levels were assessed, which involved heart rate monitoring, a saliva sample for cortisol testing, and a self-assessment questionnaire. The students then spent 15 minutes with a dog, playing and petting. Following the interaction, the students reported feeling less stressed. According to the findings, stress levels in the students decreased by 33.5 percent. Their heart rates and cortisol (stress hormone) levels were also lower.

Humans reduce stress in dogs too

Dogs also found human interaction calming in the study. The researchers took saliva and faecal samples from the dogs before and after playtime. The cortisol levels assessed from saliva did not change immediately after the playtime session, but their faecal cortisol levels were much lower after a week. It shows that there is a long-term reduction in stress in dogs after positive and playful human interaction.

Based on the findings, it's understandable that there is a mutual benefit to human-dog interaction. The researchers pointed out that this is especially helpful in places where therapy dogs cannot be used, as even non-certified, friendly dogs can be an option.

ALSO READ: Superfoods for super pets: Tips to boost immunity, coat, and gut health of your furry friend

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.