Superfoods for super pets: Tips to boost immunity, coat, and gut health of your furry friend

As the winter season enters its last leg, it is essential to keep our pets safe from the cold harsh weather. This is the time when their immunity drops, their coats and gut health start to decline because of the harsh weather conditions. However, with the right diet and nutrition, it can be avoided. "A balanced diet enriched with superfoods can work wonders in boosting their immunity, enhancing their coat health, and supporting gut function," said J.S. Ramakrishna.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, J.S. Ramakrishna, Business Head of Carniwel, a pet food brand, said, “It’s vital to prioritise the health of our furry companions. A balanced diet enriched with superfoods can work wonders in boosting their immunity, enhancing their coat health, and supporting gut function.” Also read | Summer diet for pets: 5 hydrating foods to keep your pet cool this summer

Know the top superfoods for pets:

High protein:

Protein sourced from high-quality meats like chicken and lamb provides digestible protein for tissue repair and muscle health. They offer essential amino acids, vitamins B6 and B12 for energy, and minerals like zinc and selenium to support a strong immune system.

Flaxseeds:

Flaxseeds are a nutritional powerhouse and one of the best additions to your pets diet, especially during the colder winter months. These tiny seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and dietary fiber, promote a shiny coat, reduce skin inflammation, and support joint health. They also have fiber to improve digestion and keep your pet’s gut healthy. Also read | Year Ender 2024: Luxury spas to health supplements: Pet care trends in 2024 for happy and healthy cats and dogs

Apples:

Apples are rich in vitamins A and C, which strengthen the immune system and promote healthy skin. Their fiber content supports digestion, while their natural sweetness makes them a pet-friendly treat. Be sure to remove seeds and core before feeding.

Here's what you should give to your pets every day for better health.(Pexels)

Beetroot:

Beetroot is packed with antioxidants and dietary fiber, which support immunity and improve digestion. Its natural nitrates also boost blood circulation, enhancing your pet's energy and vitality. Serve cooked and diced.

Carrots:

Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene, which supports vision, boosts immunity, and promotes healthy skin. Their natural crunchiness also aids in maintaining dental hygiene. Also read | Serving homemade foods to pets? Here are 7 safe, nutritious human foods for dogs

Pumpkin:

Pumpkin is an excellent source of dietary fiber and is great for digestion. It is packed with immune-boosting vitamins like A, C, and E, ensuring your pet stays energetic and healthy during winter.

Broccoli:

A nutrient-rich superfood with plant-based protein, vitamin C, and antioxidants that boost the immune system and protect cells. High in fiber, it supports healthy digestion and gut health. Its phytonutrients aid detoxification, helping the body eliminate toxins and stay healthy.

Indian mackerel:

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish, especially Antarctic Krill h elps maintain a glossy coat, supports cognitive function, and reduces inflammation. Ensure it’s cooked and deboned before serving.

Buttermilk (chaas):

Buttermilk is a natural probiotic that improves gut health and aids digestion. Always serve it diluted and unsalted for pets to enjoy safely.

Eggs:

Eggs are a high-quality source of protein and essential amino acids. They contribute to a healthy coat, strong muscles, and overall vitality. Offer them boiled or scrambled without seasoning. Also read | How to provide best nutrition to your beloved pets; a complete wellness guide for pet parents

Sweet potatoes:

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and fiber, which improve immunity and digestion. They’re also packed with vitamins A and C, essential for skin health.

Spinach:

Spinach is loaded with iron, calcium, and antioxidants, which support immunity, strengthen bones, and promote a healthy coat. Always serve cooked and in moderation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.