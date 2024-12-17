Luxury spas to health supplements: Pet care trends in 2024 for happy and healthy cats and dogs

2024 saw everything from challenges to triumphs, but with a furry friend by the side, there is a constant source of comfort. So, as 2024 is ending, let’s take a look back at the trending pet care practices that defined the year 2024. In an interview with HT, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly, recapped all the trends from nutrition to grooming. Pet care trends 2024: Pet care in 2024 had everything from trending supplements to grooming products.(Shutterstock)

Nutrition

Dry food was given to dogs.(Shutterstock)

For a pet’s health and wellbeing, proper nutrition is of utmost importance. Dr Saraswat also revisited the supplements that gained popularity in 2024, along with the preferred choice of food.

He explained,”In 2024, wet food remains the preferred choice for cats, while dry food continues to be favoured by dogs due to its convenience. However, fresh and frozen food options for dogs are gaining popularity. There has been a notable spike in demand for grain-free, protein-rich diets, along with supplements like probiotics, joint health products, and CBD oil. The rise of smart feeders and health-tracking apps is transforming how pet parents monitor their pets' nutrition, offering more personalized and efficient feeding solutions.”

Grooming

Hypoallergic shampoos were preferred.(Shutterstock)

Pet grooming has become a top priority in 2024, with increased attention to maintaining pets' skin and fur health. Dr Saraswat also mentioned the rise of luxury pet grooming, which reflects a growing awareness of the importance of comprehensive care for pets. Pet parents understand that it’s not only for their hygiene but also for their pets’ comfort and relaxation.

Elaborating further on grooming trends, he said,” Pet grooming trends in 2024 highlight a preference for hypoallergenic shampoos, natural grooming products, and advanced tools like self-cleaning brushes and quiet clippers. Luxury pet grooming has also taken center stage, with pet spas and salons offering indulgent services such as aromatherapy baths, massages, and pawdicures. There is a growing demand for hypoallergenic grooming products to address sensitive skin issues, while de-shedding brushes, gloves, and supplements help manage shedding. Seasonal grooming habits see more frequent baths and shorter cuts in the warmer months, with a focus on coat health and moisture in the winter.”

ALSO READ: Bathing to paw care: Ultimate guide to dog grooming for keeping your furry friend clean and hygienic

Toys and more

Chew toy was one of the popular pet toy this year.(Shutterstock)

Pets love to be goofy and play around. Pet parents get toys to burn off this energy. It’s very common, especially for dogs to get ‘zoomies’ or sudden bursts of energy. Playing with pets also deepens the bond. Dr Saraswat listed interactive puzzle toys, treat-dispensing toys, laser pointers, rope toys, and chew toys as popular choices for engaging pets in 2024. He added further, how playtime is essential for pets’ mental stimulation, preventing boredom, alleviating anxiety, and strengthening the bond between pets and their parents. These toys provide a fun and effective way to keep pets healthy, happy, and well-socialized.

ALSO READ: Adopted a stray cat? Vet shares a complete guide for immediate care; from first contact to feeding