Winter apparel to diet: Essential winter care tips to keep your dogs warm and comfortable

Winter’s cold makes us huddle and tremble, snuggling in blankets and cosy woollen clothes. But what about your dogs? Just like humans, dogs feel the winter chill and need to be protected. By providing them with the right care and warmth, you can ensure they stay healthy and happy throughout the season. In an interview with HT, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly elaborates on the essential winter care for dogs. Keep your dogs comfortable by providing them with the right winter care.(Shutterstock)

Winter Apparel

Make your dog wear sweaters made from fleece or wool.(Shutterstock)

Winter clothes keep dogs warm and comfortable, protecting them from the biting winter cold, whether at home or while going out for a walk. Dr Deepak Saraswat highlighted that materials like fleece, wool blends, or thermal cotton are ideal for dog sweaters as they provide warmth, insulation, and comfort, while hypoallergenic fabrics such as bamboo blends are suitable for dogs with sensitive skin.

He also recommended dog boots during winter walks, stating, "Dog boots are advisable to protect paws from frostbite, salt, and de-icing chemicals. Opt for waterproof, insulated boots with anti-slip soles and adjustable straps for a secure fit. Ensure the boots are introduced gradually indoors to prevent irritation or discomfort.”

When it comes to coats, Dr Saraswat explained that small or short-haired breeds like Chihuahuas or Dachshunds often require full-body coats for extra warmth. In contrast, double-coated breeds like Huskies may benefit more from waterproof raincoats, particularly in snowy or slushy conditions.

Bedding and blanket

Your dog will get good quality sleep with the right bedding and blanket. (Shutterstock)

For chilly winter nights, warm bedding and blankets are essential to keep your dog comfortable and well-protected. This also helps them sleep better.

Dr Deepak Saraswat advised choosing thickly padded dog beds with memory foam or orthopaedic features to provide optimal warmth and comfort. "Beds with raised edges are particularly useful for retaining heat," he added.

He further explained, “Place the bed away from drafts, doors, or windows, and avoid putting it too close to heaters to prevent overheating or burns. Position the bed in a warm yet safe area for the dog's comfort.”

When it comes to blanket material, Dr Saraswat suggested blankets made from fleece, sherpa, or wool. They are ideal for winter as they are lightweight, cosy, and excellent at trapping warmth. By carefully selecting and positioning your dog’s bedding and blankets, you can ensure they sleep comfortably on winter nights.

Diet

Give your dog nutritious food, full with Vitamin E and C.(Shutterstock)

Much like how we adjust our diets to the winter to boost immunity and stay healthy, dogs too need modifications in their diets. Dr Deepak Saraswat recommended including foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon oil or flaxseed, and antioxidants such as carrots and blueberries to boost your dog's immune system. He pointed out that foods with Vitamin E & C help strengthen the immune system.

Dr Deepak Saraswat also explained the diet modification based on the breed size. He said, “Small breeds often require higher-calorie diets in winter due to their fast metabolism, while large breeds can benefit from glucosamine-rich foods to support their joints in colder weather.”

Furthermore, to keep dogs hydrated, he advised, “Offer lukewarm water and incorporate moisture-rich foods like wet food or broths into their meals.”

Fur care and grooming

Brush your dogs regularly.(Shutterstock)

Dr Saraswat also highlighted the grooming essentials during winter. He covered all the fundamental aspects from brushing to bathing:

Brushing: Regular brushing, about two to three times a week, is important in winter to remove dead hair and distribute natural oils for insulation. Use tools like slicker brushes or undercoat rakes based on your dog’s breed.

Regular brushing, about two to three times a week, is important in winter to remove dead hair and distribute natural oils for insulation. Use tools like slicker brushes or undercoat rakes based on your dog’s breed. Bathing: Use lukewarm water and moisturizing shampoos specifically designed for winter care. After bathing, dry your pet thoroughly using a towel or a pet-safe dryer on a low heat setting, as damp fur can cause chills.

Use lukewarm water and moisturizing shampoos specifically designed for winter care. After bathing, dry your pet thoroughly using a towel or a pet-safe dryer on a low heat setting, as damp fur can cause chills. Paw care: Clean your dog's paws after every walk with a warm, damp cloth to remove salt and debris, and apply paw balm to prevent cracks and dryness.

