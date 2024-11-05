Is your dog too aggressive or excited around guests? Vet shares training tips to manage them around unfamiliar faces

You feel like the world’s best, most devoted pet parent for training your dog, as you should. And you love to present your pet to the world ‘the lion-king style’, inviting your friends and family. But all your hopes for a heartwarming interaction are dashed when your pet decides to blindside you with their last-minute antics, unravelling your plan of a meet cute. Dogs can be stressed and refuse to cooperate when guests are around.(Pexels)

Either they get overly excited, jumping onto the guests, and licking them, which many may not approve. Or their ears perk up and they become aggressive, barking and scaring away your guests. Too many ifs dictate the first interaction with guests. It’s time you take control and train your dog to remain composed and comfortable around guests.

In an interview with HT, Dr. Ivanka Fernandez, Veterinary Product Executive at Drools Pet Food shared vital training tips for dogs meeting guests for the first time.

Start early with obedience training

A pet parent often succumbs to the temptation of showering their dog with endless, cute-aggressive cuddles, overlooking their mischievous behaviours. Ignoring these antics can further amplify the unruly behaviour, making it difficult to manage. Dr. Fernandez recommends starting obedience training as early as possible to make the dog well-behaved.

She said, “Obedience training is essential in shaping a well-mannered dog. Commands like ‘sit’, ‘stay’, and ‘down’ serve as the foundation for more advanced behavior control when guests arrive. For example, if your dog tends to jump on people, the ‘sit’ command can be particularly useful. Before opening the door for guests, ask your dog to sit. If they remain calm and seated, reward them immediately with a treat. For more excitable dogs, it’s important to gradually introduce them to these situations. Start by practicing the ‘stay’ command while a family member rings the doorbell. This will help the dog understand that they need to remain calm even when they hear noises that usually make them excited.”

Tailor training to your dog’s temperament

Every dog has a unique personality so you can’t accept a one-size-fits-all approach in training and managing their behaviour. You need to adjust your training as per your dog’s temperament. This makes the training way more effective and your dog responds better.

Dr. Fernandez gave tips for training two types of dog temperaments; one being too excited and the other being very aggressive. She advised, “ For dogs that get overexcited and tend to jump on guests, teach them to approach visitors calmly. Have your guests turn their back or ignore the dog when they jump. Only reward your dog with attention when all four paws are on the ground. For more aggressive or protective dogs, like those who may bark excessively or act territorial, begin by using the ‘place’ command, instructing them to go to a designated spot away from the door when guests arrive. Use treats and positive reinforcement to reward them for staying in their ‘place’ until they're calm.”

Ensure a healthy nutritious diet

Dr. Fernandez emphasized the role of a balanced and nutritious diet. It is essential to keep your dog focused and composed during the training session. The nutrient-rich diet not only supports overall health but also enriches brain function and energy levels, making it easier for the dog to stay concentrated. A healthy dog is more likely to learn skills and tricks quicker.

Dr. Fernandez also reminded that treats are powerful motivators during the training sessions. They act as incentives, positively reinforcing the dog for showing good behaviour and the dog is more likely to respond to the comments. It also helps to positively associate treats with obedience.

Manage the first few minutes of interaction

It’s almost a silent faceoff with your heart racing in slow-mo when your dog meets new people. Instead of fixating on the anxiety, train your dog on how to manage the first interaction.

Dr.Fernandez elaborated, ”The first few minutes when guests arrive are often the most chaotic for dogs. It's essential to control that initial greeting. One effective strategy is to have your dog on a leash, giving you control over their behaviour when the doorbell rings. You can allow your dog to greet the guests once they're calm, but if they start jumping or barking, use the leash to gently redirect them. For guests who are uncomfortable around dogs, it may help to keep the dog in a separate room until they’ve settled down. This is particularly useful for protective dogs that may need more time to adjust to unfamiliar faces.”

Calm your dog before guests arrive

Dogs are jittery around unfamiliar faces and that anxiety can manifest in several ways. Before guests arrive, make sure your dog has received proper physical and mental exercise. This preparation helps to burn off excess energy, making your dog more relaxed and less likely to act out when new people enter the home.

Dr. Fernandez said, “We suggest taking your dog on a long walk or engaging them in a game of fetch to tire them out. A dog that’s burned off energy is less likely to get overexcited or anxious when new people come in. Interactive toys or puzzle games can also mentally stimulate your dog, giving them something to focus on rather than the guests. This is particularly helpful for high-energy breeds that tend to get hyperactive around visitors.”

Familiarise your dog with doorbell

The loud ding of the doorbell often triggers unruly behaviour in dogs. Dr. Fernandez suggests desensitizing your dog to this common stimulus to help alleviate the intensity of their reaction.

She said,”Start by ringing the doorbell randomly throughout the day and rewarding your dog when they remain calm. Gradually, they’ll start to associate the sound of the doorbell with staying calm rather than getting overexcited. Similarly, for dogs that get nervous around strangers, begin by exposing them to different people in controlled environments. Ask a friend to visit and sit quietly while you reassure and reward your dog for calm behaviour."