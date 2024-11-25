Adopted a stray cat? Vet shares a complete guide for immediate care; from first contact to feeding

The ardent animal lover in you just adopted a stray cat; maybe it’s a tiny kitten who got separated from its mother and wandered dangerously close to the highway or a tabby cat who wandered into your garden and won’t leave. Maybe the cat distribution system chose you? It’s a popular social media meme concept that suggests the cat is the one who chooses the right person to be their cat parent. But now you’re in a fix on how to address their immediate needs. Adopting a stray cat is a heartwarming decision, but helping them transition to a new home requires patience, care, and the right approach. Adopting a stray cat needs proper guidance, from feeding to understanding dietary needs. (Pexels)

In an interview with Ht, Dr Punith G, (MVSc, Animal Nutrition), Asst. Product and Technocommercial Manager, Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd. elaborated on the essential first care of stray animals. He said, “Rescuing and fostering cats is a compassionate act, but it requires attention to their nutritional needs to ensure they thrive in their new homes. The first step in properly feeding a rescued cat is to have them evaluated by a vet for any underlying health issues, malnutrition, or parasites.”

First contact

Before you take home the stray, the first approach may be tricky, especially for the jittery, scared kittens. Dr Punith G explained,”Be calm and gentle. Approach the baby animal slowly and at their eye level to avoid intimidating them. Use soft voice tones and give them time to sniff and become familiar with your scent.”

Vet visit

It’s important to take them to the vet for a checkup. Dr Punith G said, “The first step is to have them evaluated by a vet for any underlying health issues, malnutrition, or parasites. When animal lovers rescue abandoned or injured puppies and kittens, their immediate care and feeding become crucial, especially during the initial period before a vet visit. After the initial health check, it’s important to transition them to a proper diet gradually, starting with easily digestible wet food, and slowly incorporating dry food once they stabilize.”

Feeding

Feeding requires patience and effort, and making the stray comfortable at home. Dr Punith G outlined the various aspects of feeding a stray at home for the first time after rescue.

Space:

He mentioned that a quiet, warm spot at home should be chosen for feeding. It helps reduce the stray’s stress and they become more likely to eat.

Tools:

He suggested using special feeding tools, especially for the little ones so that they can eat without any discomfort. A dropper or nursing bottle is recommended. Position them comfortably, preferably in a natural nursing posture (belly down), to avoid choking.

What to feed first:

•Hydration First: If the animal appears dehydrated, offer lukewarm, unsalted chicken broth or an oral rehydration solution made for pets. Avoid forcing fluids; instead, offer slowly to avoid aspiration

•Milk Replacers for young babies: For very young, unweaned animals, a commercial pet milk replacer like Drools Absolute Milk is recommended. Warm it to body temperature and feed every 2-3 hours. Do not use cow’s milk, as it can lead to digestive issues

•Soft Food for older babies: If the animal is old enough for solids, start with wet kitten food, or soften dry kibble like Drools Kitten Dry Food with Drools chunks in gravy as a tasty topper on dry food. Gradually transition to a more solid consistency as they adjust to eating

•Small Portions, Frequent Meals: "Small Portions, Frequent Meals" is ideal for cats, as they prefer to nibble throughout the day. In contrast, dogs are usually fed larger meals, just 2 to 3 times a day

Diet

Now that you have adopted the stray, it’s time to know their diet and nutritional needs. Dr Punith G detailed the diets of cats. He said, “Nutritionally, a rescued cat’s diet should prioritize animal-based proteins, healthy fats, taurine, and essential vitamins and minerals to support their recovery and overall health. Dogs are typically fed two to three meals a day, while cats have a different eating pattern. Being natural nibblers, cats prefer small, frequent meals throughout the day. However, challenges like picky eating, digestive upset, or food aggression may arise, requiring patience and careful adjustments. It's important to avoid feeding cats toxic foods such as chocolate, onions, and dairy, and to consult a vet if the cat needs a specialized diet for allergies or other medical conditions.”

