International Cat Day 2024: Vet shares pros and cons you need to know before adopting a cat

International Cat Day 2024: Sharing your home with a furry feline friend can be an immensely rewarding experience. If you're ready for the responsibility, cats make fantastic long-term companions. They can be kept indoors, often come house-trained as kittens, and love curling up on a warm lap in winter. Cats are also great communicators, using various pitches in their meows to convey their messages. They clean up after themselves and bring joy and comfort to their owners. International Cat Day is here, and while the allure of adopting a furry companion is strong, it's vital to consider both the benefits and challenges before making a decision.(Pixabay)

More and more people in India are opting for cats as pets. In many countries, cats have even outnumbered dogs as the preferred choice due to their low-maintenance nature. With increasingly busy lifestyles, people find it easier to care for cats, as they are largely self-sufficient and can manage on their own when left alone. (Also read: Adopting a cat? Here's your complete guide to managing their diet, health and well-being )

International Cat Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate our feline friends and consider the joys and responsibilities of adopting a cat. Dr. Umesh Kallahalli, Senior Vet, MARS Petcare, shared with HT Lifestyle some pros and cons to help you decide.

1. They Can Be Low-Maintenance

Cats are known for their independence and low-maintenance nature, making them ideal pets for many households. They thrive with regular feeding, a clean litter box, and fresh water. While they enjoy quality time with their owners, they do not require constant attention. Cats self-regulate their eating habits, groom themselves, and entertain themselves, reducing the need for frequent baths and extensive interaction. Their ability to manage on their own for extended periods makes them perfect for busy lifestyles or limited spaces. However, regular interaction and affection are still important for their happiness and wellbeing.

2. Not too much of space is required

As a pet parent, you might be surprised at how little space cats actually need. They love curling up in cosy corners and are quite content in smaller flats or houses, especially if there's a window where they can watch the world go by. While they're perfectly happy indoors, it's essential to create an environment that caters to their needs. Cats thrive on human interaction and mental stimulation, but they also need spots to retreat and find solitude to help manage their stress levels. By providing a balance of engagement and privacy, you'll ensure your feline friend feels comfortable and secure in their home.

3. Building Cat Friendships Requires Patience

While cats are known for their boldness, intelligence, and playful nature, they are inherently solitary hunters who don't rely on social groups for survival. This natural inclination means that domesticated cats often need guidance in developing social skills. To help your new cat adjust, it's important to create a calm environment when bringing them home. Keep the household quiet and minimize interaction with other pets for the initial hours. Establish a safe and comfortable 'home base' for your cat first, and then gradually introduce them to other animals to facilitate a smoother transition.

4. Cats May Develop Behavioral Problems Without Proper Care

If cats aren't properly cared for, they might develop behavioural issues. If their basic needs like food and cleanliness aren't met, they may hunt even if they're not hungry. Long-term stress can lead to problems like urine spraying, indoor soiling, or aggression. To prevent damage to your furniture, provide scratch posts. Also, consider neutering your cat to avoid problems associated with mating, especially at night.

While cats are known for their independence, their health and wellbeing are ultimately your responsibility. Just like any other pet, cats require a balanced diet to thrive, and a vegetarian diet is not suitable for them. As obligate carnivores, cats need nutrients found exclusively in animal products. To meet their dietary needs, consider feeding them quality options like Whiskas wet and dry food.

In addition to a proper diet, provide non-toxic toys for enrichment and regular grooming to manage shedding. It's crucial to remove any hazardous items from their environment, such as poisonous plants and cleaning chemicals, and ensure they are up-to-date on vaccinations and deworming. These steps will help ensure your cat enjoys a healthy and happy life.