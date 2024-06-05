Summer diet for pets: 5 hydrating foods to keep your pet cool this summer

As the heatwave continues unabated in several parts of the country and the monsoon has yet to penetrate most of India, the risk of heatstroke and other heat-based illnesses continues to threaten our and our pet companions' health. To safeguard them from the perils of extreme heat, it's important to keep their bodies cool and ensure they do not get exposed to heat. Making summer-friendly changes in their diet can help them tackle the heat wave effectively. (Also read | International Hug Your Cat Day 2024: Does your cat hate hugs? 5 alternative ways to show affection to them) From drinking enough water to eating hydrating foods, pets must be offered an easily digestible diet that nourishes their body with important vitamins and minerals.(Unsplash)

From drinking enough water to eating hydrating foods, pets must be offered an easily digestible diet that nourishes their body with important vitamins and minerals.

Serving them fruits and vegetables is a wonderful way to meet their nutrition, fibre and hydration needs. Be it the juicy watermelon or crunchy cucumber, your furry companion would greatly benefit with these hydration powerhouses. While these natural foods with keep your adorable furballs healthy, feeding them a diet high in sugar or calories, can lead to weight gain and other chronic health issues.

"With the sun blazing and temperatures soaring, it's common for pets to exhibit signs of lethargy, emphasising the importance of keeping them cool and hydrated. Dehydration in pets can lead to serious health issues such as heatstroke, kidney problems, and even organ failure. While offering fresh water is crucial, integrating hydrating foods and treats into their diet can significantly boost their water intake and keep them feeling refreshed," says J.S.Rama Krishna, a pet parent and Business Head for Pet Food at Growel Group. He also suggests some hydrating foods for pets in summer season.

Top hydrating foods for your pet

1. Watermelon: This summertime delight isn't just a refreshing treat; it's a hydrating powerhouse, containing 92% water. Ensure to remove all seeds and rinds to prevent choking hazards or digestive issues.

2. Cucumber: With over 90% water content, cucumbers are crunchy, refreshing, and an excellent hydrating snack for both dogs and cats. Serve them sliced, chopped, or even frozen for an extra cool treat on sweltering days.

3. Bottle gourd: Locally available vegetables like bottle gourd (lauki) and pumpkin boast over 90 per cent water content. Shred them raw, steam them, or incorporate them into your pet’s food for a hydrating boost.

4. Tender coconut: Rich in electrolytes like potassium, tender coconut water is hydrating and easily digestible. Offer plain, unsweetened coconut water in small amounts to ensure your pet tolerates it well.

5. Bone broth: This savoury broth is an excellent option to keep your pet hydrated, especially if they're not fond of fruits and veggies. Whether homemade or store-bought, ensure it's low in sodium and completely cooled before offering it to your pet.

Best snacks for pets

Pet parents commonly turn to treats to comfort and indulge their pets, regardless of the season. Treats, when served thoughtfully, can provide hydration, support training, and offer mental stimulation, enriching your pet's summer experience.

Choose hydrating treats: To help keep your pets cool and refreshed, opt for frozen DIY treats made with ingredients like watermelon or cucumber.

Limit sugary and high-calorie treats: Avoid treats high in sugar or calories, as they can contribute to weight gain and health issues. Opt for nutrient-rich options like Fullr, made with natural superfood ingredients.

Monitor quantity: Treats should make up no more than 10% of your pet's daily caloric intake to prevent obesity and other health problems.