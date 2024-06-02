Heatstroke killed 46 persons in May: Govt data

India has reported 56 confirmed heatstroke deaths in the past three months, of which 46 persons have died in May alone, according to government data. These heat spells coincided with the Lok Sabha elections being held between April 19 and June 1. (Representative Image)

Madhya Pradesh has reported maximum deaths— 14, followed by Maharashtra—11, Andhra Pradesh—6 and Rajasthan— 5.

The Centre keeps track of heat-related cases and deaths as part of the National Heat-Related Illnesses and Death Surveillance.

Among heatstroke cases, 24,849 cases have been reported since March 1, under the Centre’s surveillance programme, out of which 19,189 were reported in the month of May.

With 6,584 cases, Madhya Pradesh has reported the maximum number of heatstroke cases, followed by Rajasthan that has reported 4,357 cases, Andhra Pradesh—3,239, Chhattisgarh— 2,418, Jharkhand—2,077 and 1,998 cases reported from Odisha.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there were two intense spells of humid heat in April--between April 5 and 7-- over east and southeast Peninsular India; April 15 and 30 over Odisha and West Bengal that expanded to Bihar, Jharkhand and South Peninsular India.

There were two more intense heat spells in May--between May 1 and 7-- over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and parts of Peninsular India.

The second spell according to IMD was between May 16 and 26 with 9-12 heat wave to severe heat wave days over Rajasthan with temperatures nearing 50 degree C; 5 to 7 heat wave days over Delhi NCR; south Haryana; Southwest UP and Punjab region with maximum temperatures reaching 44 to 48 degree C. Normally 4 to 8 days of heat wave are expected during summer months of March, April and May.

“During the heat spells, the relative humidity in coastal areas over east India was well over 50% and over northwest India around 20 to 30%. Humid heat can have very severe health impacts and we fear that a large number of people may have been impacted. The same applies to northwest India,” said a senior IMD official on condition of anonymity.

These heat spells coincided with the Lok Sabha elections being held between April 19 and June 1.

According to scientists, at wet bulb temperatures above 35°C, even fit people will overheat and potentially die within 6 hours.

But it always doesn’t need to be that precise combination to kill. A wet-bulb temperature (TW) of 35°C marks our upper physiological limit, and much lower values have serious health and productivity impacts, according to “the emergence of heat and humidity too severe for human tolerance,” a paper led by scientists from Jet Propulsion Laboratory/California Institute of Technology, USA, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Columbia University.

People with comorbidities like those suffering from chronic heart, lung and kidney conditions and obesity, apart from the vulnerable population like the elderly and young children, and people on certain medications such as beta-blockers, diuretics, and anti-depressants are at high risk of getting impacted.

As part of the national surveillance data, there also have been 605 cardiovascular deaths reported in May that have been linked to the intense heat spells.

Experts point out that two kinds of heat strokes can occur — exertional and non-exertional. The latter usually occurs over several days due to exposure to heat wave conditions, whereas the former happens in a matter of a few hours especially if a person is performing strenuous physical activity in hot and humid conditions.

Loss of fluids and electrolytes can put a severe burden on the heart.

However, the exact temperature at which cardiovascular collapse occurs varies among individuals, as it depends on coexisting disease, drugs, and other factors that may contribute to or delay organ dysfunction.

While heat stroke is a medical emergency, loss of life can be prevented if measures to counter excessive heat exposure are taken in time, said doctors.

“If a heat stroke is suspected, then the person should be taken to a doctor or hospital as quickly as possible. It’s also important to make sure the affected person is brought into shade; put under cold shower or wet towel is placed on the person’s head, neck, feet, and palms to bring the temperature down,” said Dr Rommel Tickoo, director, internal medicine, Max Super-specialty Hospital, Saket.

Doctors also advise avoiding direct sun exposure, especially during the peak hours.

“It is best to avoid the Sun between 10am and 4pm. But if you must step out then drinking at least a couple of glasses of water immediately before you leave home is important. Carry a water bottle and keep sipping a glass of water every hour. To replenish lost salts and minerals, take butter milk, coconut water or lime water to keep yourself well-hydrated,” he added.