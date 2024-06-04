International Hug Your Cat Day 2024: Does your cat hate hugs? 5 alternative ways to show affection to them

One of the most lovable pets across the globe, cats no doubt offer unconditional love to humans and have a unique way of expressing their affection. While they love their space and at times become moody, cats stick by their owner through thick and thin. Cats love to snuggle with humans, but this may not mean they are up for random hugs all the time. It's important to understand when your cat is asking you to stay away, and the times when your furry companion is expecting you to hug them. (Also read | World Veterinary Day 2024: Tips for preventing common eye issues in your pet dogs and cats) International Hug Your Cat Day is a unique celebration that is observed every year on June 4 and is dedicated to your adorable cat(Freepik)

International Hug Your Cat Day is a unique celebration that is observed every year on June 4 and is dedicated to your adorable cat. It's the time to spend quality time with your feline friends and showering them with love and care. It is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the unique bond we share with these wonderful creatures.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Do cats like hugs?

Cats may not always like to give up their control and this could mean that they may not welcome hugs all the time from you.

If your cat dislikes hugs, Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect shares alternative ways to show your affection for your kitty.

It's crucial to understand that cats are different from dogs. They have a lineage of solitary predators, and many domesticated cats still retain this trait. While your cat may enjoy interacting with you, it's important to respect its boundaries and not expect it to respond to affection like a human or a dog would.

Signs your cat might dislike hugs

Shah shares are some signs to watch out for that might indicate your cat isn't enjoying a hug:

Flattened ears

Dilated pupils

Hissing or growling

Scratching or biting

A swishing tail

If you notice these signs, it's best to back off and give your cat space.

Here are five fantastic alternatives to consider if your cat isn't a hug-lover:

1. Become a scratching pro: This is essentially a fact all cat owners know; cats like to be scratched on the head, preferably behind the ear or under the chin. You should pay closer attention to the parts of the Cat's body that it permits to be scratched only. That is why petting your cat, especially head rubbing or even massaging her head, is one of the ways of bonding with the cat.

2. Playtime is prime time: Making your kitty engage in hunting games and using his reflexes and skills to solve puzzles is fun. You can employ feather wands, toys filled with catnip or mice, or laser pointers to make the kitty jump and play. It will help you get some much-needed exercise and is a great way to let someone know you were also thinking of them.

3. Treat time: Cats appreciate tasty morsels as much as anyone else. Offer your cat a special treat on International Hug Your Cat Day or any day you want to show them extra love. Just be sure to choose healthy treats for cats and avoid overindulging.

4. Create a cozy cat cave: Cats love to feel safe and secure. Provide your cat with a cozy hideaway where they can retreat for a nap or when they're feeling overwhelmed. This could be a cardboard box lined with soft blankets, a cat condo, or even a designated spot on your bed.

5. Respecting their boundaries: As we've discussed, cats value their personal space. It's crucial to pay attention to your cat's body language and respect their boundaries. If they seem aloof, it's important not to force interaction. Let them come to you for affection when they're ready. This understanding and consideration are vital to maintaining a healthy and positive relationship with our furry friends.

Understanding and respecting their unique needs and preferences is the key to maintaining a healthy and positive relationship with our cute cat.