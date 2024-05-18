Dog rescued from flood hugs and comforts stranger pooch, heart-tugging video is viral

A moment of remarkable resilience and compassion was witnessed when a dog, itself a survivor of the floodwaters in Brazil, reached out to comfort another pooch facing the same ordeal. A video captures the dog's gentle gestures, as it pets and hugs the other. The image, taken from a viral video, shows a dog rescued from flood waters comforting another pooch in the same situation. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“These dogs had never met one other. One was rescued from the flood waters and the other off the roof of an inundated house miles away. Once safely on the boat, one dog sensed the other's fear & exhaustion, so it consoled and comforted the other until it perked up. Look as they become great friends,” the Instagram page Goodnews Movement wrote while sharing the video.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The page added that heavy rains have caused widespread floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. The natural calamity has left devastation in its wake, and rescue and recovery operations are still taking place.

Take a look at this video of the dogs:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of likes and comments.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the dogs?

“Dogs are the closest thing to angels here on earth,” expressed an Instagram user.

“Dogs can teach humans so much! Like compassion, comfort, understanding and respect for one another,” commented another.

“Dogs feel more than we even know,” posted a third.

Also Read: Dog saved from euthanasia becomes foster dad to over 150 cats in past 10 years

“Dogs are the most beautiful creatures ever to exist. My heart. I love these beautiful babies,” shared a fourth.

“We don’t deserve these beautiful souls. These creatures show more humanity than the human race,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of a dog comforting another pooch rescued from a flood?