Internet melts over the bond between train driver and stray dog: ‘My heart needs this right now’

A heartwarming video that captures the bond between a train driver and a stray dog has been doing the rounds on the Internet, leaving people’s lips curled up into a smile. The video shows a stray dog waiting for a train driver who regularly feeds it. Plate of food held by an individual (left) and stray dog running beside the train on the platform (right). (X/@1hakankapucu)

“A train driver gave food to this dog at the station. The dog remembered the train, and the engineer brought food regularly. It’s worth seeing his joy,” wrote X user Hakan Kapucu while sharing a video on the microblogging platform.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, “Someone cannot make every being happy, but kindness always makes a being happy.”

The video opens to show an individual holding a plate full of food inside a moving train. As the video goes on, a dog can be seen waiting on the platform for the train. Once the train enters the station, it starts running beside it on the platform.

As soon as the train comes to a halt, the dog also stops and patiently waits for the train driver to serve it food.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

Since being shared on May 1, the video has garnered more than 2.7 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how X users reacted to this viral video:

“Waiting at one end of the platform and then running all the way,” wrote an X user.

Another added, “Fur babies remember good or bad. They know who are kind to them.”

“How full is the heart,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “What a heartwarming story! It’s beautiful to see how acts of kindness, even small ones, can bring immense joy.”

“He might as well just take that dog home. There’s no way I could let an animal that happy to see me just stay outside. Animals miss people too,” joined a fifth.

A sixth shared, “This is wonderful. God, my heart needs this right now. where would we be, I mean how would we all be feeling right now if it weren’t for these beautiful creatures bringing such light into our miserable lives!”