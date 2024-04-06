 Dog demanding its human’s undivided attention shreds newspaper into pieces. Viral video sparks laughter | Trending - Hindustan Times
Dog demanding its human’s undivided attention shreds newspaper into pieces. Viral video sparks laughter

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 06, 2024 07:42 PM IST

A video shared on Reddit shows how a dog totally destroys its opponent, a newspaper, in an attempt to get attention from its human.

Dogs love getting undivided attention from their humans. Deviation from this often ends up making the pooches angry, and not to forget, some of them even take the extra step to make sure that they are the only ones their humans are paying attention to. One such fine example is this adorable dog that decided to punish its opponent, a newspaper, that was keeping its pet mom busy. Wondering what the pooch did? It shredded the paper into pieces.

The image shows a very cute dog shredding a newspaper into pieces to get its human's attention. (Reddit/@its_Sh_k_m)
The image shows a very cute dog shredding a newspaper into pieces to get its human's attention. (Reddit/@its_Sh_k_m)

The funny video was posted on the Reddit page Animals Being Deprs with a caption that reads, “Want some attention”. Though the clip is only nine seconds long, it is absolutely hilarious to watch.

The viral video opens to show a woman sitting on a couch, reading a newspaper. Her dog is also sitting beside her. At first, the dog looks at the woman and the newspaper as if trying to hatch a plan to eliminate its opponent. Soon, the pooch plunges into action and starts chewing the newspaper.

Take a look at this hilarious video of the dog:

Want some attention
byu/its_Sh_k_m inAnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has accumulated several upvotes. It has also collected several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this dog post?

"Everybody consumes the news in their own way," posted a Reddit user. To which another individual reacted, "This comment made my day".

A third joined, "Lol, my dog does this".

A fourth added, "It occurs to me that the last time that I saw someone reading a paper newspaper might have been ten years ago,"

A fifth wrote, "This is so funny".

What are your thoughts on this dog chewing a newspaper? Did the video of the adorably jealous pooch leave you laughing out loud?

