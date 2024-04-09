Coffee, Siamese cats and bananas: Inside chess player rituals

Hikaru Nakamura has been bringing a to-go cup of Starbucks Grande Americano to his games at the Candidates in Toronto. Praggnananandhaa carries a banana. Vidit Gujrathi sits head bowed, eyes closed in a meditative pose at the board before the start of every game.

