Serving homemade foods to pets? Here are 7 safe, nutritious human foods for dogs

In India, around 80 million homeless dogs and cats do not have proper access to either food or care while at the same time, due to inflation, many pet owners prefer to serve homemade foods to their pets but it is necessary to understand which human foods are safe for pets. Talking about dogs, they have a different digestive system from humans that may result in some human food from possessing a threat to their health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head at Zigly, revealed that some human foods benefit our dog's health with nutrients but should be taken in moderate amounts depending on the age, size, and breed of our pet dog. According to him, such seven foods that are safe for dogs are -

1. Carrots: Vitamin A, which is healthy for a dog's immune system, skin and coat, is abundant in carrots. Chewing carrots also help dogs remove plaque from their teeth ensuring good dental health.

2. Green Beans: Plain green beans provide a portion of healthy food for dogs. Calcium content in beans, along with iron and vitamin K, is an excellent source of protein. Dogs can eat green beans cooked and uncooked without seasoning. Please ensure that the beans are finely chopped to pieces to avoid choking.

3. Watermelon: Watermelon is safe for dogs to eat but remove all the seeds first because they can clog the intestines. Its high water content might help dogs stay hydrated. It also contains large amounts of vitamins A, C and B-6.

4. Apple: Apples are full of necessary vitamins including vitamins A and C that really does wonders for our pets. Apples are a good source of fibre as well which helps maintain the digestive health of our fur babies.

5. White Rice: As cooked, plain white rice is easy to digest and aids in the binding of stools, it may be beneficial to feed it to a dog with an upset stomach.

6. Peanut Butter: Unsalted peanut butter without added sugar or sweeteners is healthy for dogs to eat in moderation. Peanut butter contains protein, healthy fats, vitamins E and B, niacin and vitamin B3. It's crucial to ensure that xylitol, which is an unhealthy form of sweetener for pets is not present in peanut butter.

7. Fish: Salmon, shrimp, and tuna are excellent protein sources and can be consumed by dogs without any problems. Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon and tuna aid the dog's immune system, coat, and skin health. Vitamin B in shrimp helps in healthy blood circulation and the digestive tract of dogs.

Ambarish Sikarwar highlighted, “Dogs can eat a range of human foods healthily and safely. However, as more amounts can negatively affect the health, it is advised to give dogs these foods in moderation. Any food containing alcohol, chocolate, coffee, caffeine and xylitol is harmful to our pets and must be out of their reach. It is advisable to consult a veterinarian in case of doubt about a particular food to ensure a safe and nutritious meal for our furry buddies. This being said, always make sure that whatever we serve to our pets, it has to be fresh and unspoiled to avoid any kind of food poisoning.”