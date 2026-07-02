How to know if your thyroid is out of balance? Endocrinologist reveals signs to spot hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism

The thyroid gland releases thyroid hormones, and most of its functions revolve around metabolism, making it very vital for your well-being. Now, this gland releases insufficient hormones, known as underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism, or the opposite can also happen when the gland releases excess hormones, which is overactive thyroid or hyperthyroidism. The thyroid is a gland that’s located in the front of the neck below the larynx (Picture credit:Adobe stock)

If left unaddressed, the effects can be felt across the body, from sudden weight changes to mood swings. But these signs are often overlooked and sometimes confused with stress or lifestyle-related concerns. But the signs you observe may indicate either an underactive thyroid or an overactive thyroid. Though both conditions affect the same gland, they show up in different ways, which means the symptoms are different. And for diagnosis, understanding the symptoms is critical.

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How can you tell the difference? Dr Uday Phadke, director of endocrinology and diabetes at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan, shared with HT Lifestyle the main differences between the two.

But before we break down the two thyroid disorders, let's understand the basic functions of the gland in detail and why any form of imbalance, both over and under, may be detrimental to your health. The endocrinologist resolved this doubt as he explained, “The thyroid gland is responsible for playing an essential role in controlling metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, cardiac activity, and hormonal balance. Imbalance in any level of thyroid hormones in the blood could lead to a wide range of disorders throughout the entire body system.”