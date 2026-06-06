Thyroid-friendly morning routine: Dietician shares what to eat, what to avoid and when to take medicine

People diagnosed with hypothyroidism may experience a slower metabolism, which means the body may burn calories less effectively. This can contribute to fatigue, weight changes and difficulty losing weight. It raises doubts on what to eat as already people afflicted with thyroid are struggling with low energy, sluggish digestion and anxiety around weight management.



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Since breakfast is the first meal of the day, it can influence energy levels, mood and satiety for hours that follow. For people with hypothyroidism, this becomes even more important, as they are already suffering from slower metabolism and fatigue, which is why choosing the right breakfast can help support both their weight management goals and better energy through the day.

We asked celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant Simrat Kathuria, who shared what the morning routine looks like for people with hypothyroidism. She believed a well structured morning routine aids in better handling the symptoms and also prompts hormonal balance.

1. Taking thyroid medication “Individuals with hypothyroidism should take the thyroid medication on a totally empty stomach, with water and then wait for, at least 30 to 60 minutes before they eat breakfast,” the dietician said.

This means the medicine should ideally be taken before breakfast to support better absorption. She also cautioned that iron or calcium supplements should not be taken too close to thyroid medication, as they may interfere with how well the body absorbs it.