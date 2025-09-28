Nutritionist shares how vegetarians can include 25 to 30 gram of protein in breakfast without meat or protein powder

Conventionally, protein’s major sources are thought to come from animal-based foods or supplements like protein powder. This puts many in a dilemma, as breakfast is often recommended to include protein. Particularly, it may seem even more challenging to meet protein requirements for breakfast for vegetarians and those who don’t actively add protein powder to their meals. But nutritionist Dominique Ludwig revealed in a June 9 Instagram post that it is actually very easy to meet protein requirements despite the absence of otherwise seemingly robust and popular sources. The breakfast dish includes yoghurt, chia seeds and berries. (Freepik)

What is the breakfast recipe?

In the video, the nutritionist made a wholesome meal from ingredients like almond milk, chia seeds, high-protein Greek yoghurt and blueberries.

Showing the preparation, she explained the method of making the healthy, high-protein breakfast. First up, she added two tablespoons of chia seeds to almond milk, allowing it to soak and thicken in consistency. Next, in another bowl, she added 150 to 200 grams of high-protein yoghurt, such as Greek yoghurt, which has about 10 grams of protein per 100 grams. To the yoghurt, she mixed blueberries. And finally, Dominique topped the Greek yoghurt-blueberries on the chia seed-almond milk mixture in the glass.

Why is this meal healthy?

The nutritionist explained the benefits, “This is a good plant-based breakfast that has about 28 grams of protein in it, which is going to fill you up for longer and stop you wanting to eat muffins and chocolate and cappuccinos and all the other things we might be craving mid-morning because we just won't want it anymore. It is also really good for our focus, our energy balance and also our brain chemistry.” Further, she highlighted how this breakfast option is good for boosting gut health as it contains prebiotics, probiotics and polyphenols, all of which support the gut microbiome.

So not only does this meal stop your mid-morning cravings, which may derail your calorie deficit goals, but it also safeguards your gut health.

