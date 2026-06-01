Doctor warns these common eye changes may point to an underlying thyroid disorder: From dryness to persistent puffiness

In some cases, the eye changes appear before a thyroid diagnosis has even been made. This is what makes awareness so important. A patient noticing something unusual in their eyes may not immediately connect it to their thyroid, and without that connection, the right specialist referral can be delayed by months or years.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anju Nagar, senior consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, shared eye changes that could be linked to thyroid disorder. Dr Nagar said, “Thyroid Eye Disease , known clinically as TED or Graves' orbitopathy, affects roughly 25 to 50 percent of patients with Graves' disease.”

Most people associate thyroid disorders with weight changes, fatigue, or hair loss. What rarely makes it into that conversation is the eye. Yet for a significant number of patients, particularly those with Graves' disease, an autoimmune condition causing hyperthyroidism, the eyes are among the earliest places the body signals that something is wrong. And those signals are being missed far more often than they should be.

“What makes TED particularly deceptive is that many of these signs develop gradually,” said Dr Nagar. Patients adapt to mild discomfort, attribute puffiness to tiredness, and assume dryness is just a screen-related problem. By the time symptoms become impossible to ignore, the disease has often progressed beyond the stage where early intervention could have been most effective.

Dr Nagar highlighted that persistent puffiness or swelling around the eyes that does not resolve with rest is one of the earliest indicators. A sensation of grittiness, dryness, or pressure behind the eyes is another. Some patients notice that their eyes appear more prominent or seem to protrude forward slightly, a condition called proptosis. Others experience double vision, light sensitivity, or difficulty closing the eyes completely during sleep. In more advanced cases, optic nerve compression can begin affecting vision itself.

She further explained that the relationship between ophthalmology and endocrinology matters enormously here. An eye specialist encountering these signs should prompt thyroid function testing. An endocrinologist managing a Graves' patient should ensure routine eye assessment is part of the treatment pathway, not an afterthought.

Causes of thyroid eye disorder Dr Nagar mentioned that smoking significantly worsens thyroid eye disease and is one of the most important modifiable risk factors. Patients with a known thyroid condition who smoke carry a higher risk of developing severe eye involvement. If your eyes feel different and the explanation does not quite fit, trust that instinct. It may be telling you something your thyroid has not announced yet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.