60-year-old woman shares going to the gym for 1 year helped her lose 18 kg and improve sugar, BP and thyroid health

However, things changed once his mother decided to give fitness a chance. Talking about her experience after one year of regular workouts , Harish’s mother said, “Now I feel really good after going to the gym. I have lost 18 kg. My sugar, thyroid and blood pressure levels have all reduced.”

In the video, Harish recalled how he repeatedly encouraged his mother to start working out, but she initially hesitated because of societal pressure and fear of judgment. “When I kept telling her to join the gym, she wouldn’t come. She used to think, ‘What will people say? At this age, when I should be taking care of my grandchildren, I am going to the gym?’ She was very scared and thought she would never go,” Harish shared.

Content creator Harish Thakur shared a video of his mother on Instagram on May 27, documenting her inspiring one-year fitness journey and the message she now wants every parent to hear. (Also read: Want to lose 14 kg without extreme diets? Fitness coach shares 5 realistic lifestyle changes for long-term fat loss )

Age is often considered a hurdle when it comes to fitness transformations, but one 60-year-old woman is proving that it is never too late to put health first. She recently opened up about how consistently going to the gym for a year helped her lose 18 kg while also improving her sugar levels, blood pressure and thyroid health.

Harish’s mother urges parents to prioritise their health In the video, Harish’s mother can be seen confidently working out at the gym and even performing deadlifts as part of her fitness routine.

She also had an important message for parents who hesitate to begin their fitness journey because of fear of societal opinions. “Parents who are watching this should listen to their children, go to the gym and take care of their own health,” she said.

The video has resonated with many people online, especially older adults who often believe fitness transformations are only meant for younger people. Her journey serves as a reminder that consistent exercise and lifestyle changes can improve overall health at any age.

Why older adults should go to gym In a May 3, 2026, interview with HT Lifestyle, fitness expert Sumit Dubey explained that exercising after 60 can help improve strength, balance, mobility and overall independence when done safely and under proper guidance. Regular workouts may also slow muscle loss, strengthen bones and reduce the risk of falls.

He advised seniors to start slowly, focus on proper form and choose exercises suited to their health conditions and fitness levels. Activities like resistance training, stretching, yoga and light cardio can support flexibility, posture and stamina. Sumit also stressed the importance of recovery, hydration, proper nutrition and listening to the body’s signals to avoid injuries and stay safe while working out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.