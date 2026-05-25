Feeling sore after workouts? Fitness expert explains what your recovery routine may be missing

As more people become health-conscious, workouts have become an integral part of daily life, whether it is actively participating in running clubs and cycling groups, going to gym sessions, or simply clocking in daily step goals. But while people are training more consistently, recovery is still an afterthought. Your recovery and training should be in tandem, with both getting equal attention.



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This is why closer attention needs to be paid to what the body needs after a workout, including hydration, electrolytes and supplements that may support recovery. After an intense workout, many may experience cramps or wake up sore the next day and ignore them as normal fitness pain. However, it may also signal inadequate recovery.

For a better understanding of the mistakes many people may make, HT Lifestyle spoke to Kush Malhotra, certified fitness expert at Man Matters, who explained which supplements can support recovery and what they mean for active people.

There is one such ingredient which is ‘misunderstood’, and even the fitness expert agreed that many still associate this ingredient only with bodybuilding or muscle gain, when in reality, the role is not limited to gym-heavy fitness routines. This ingredient is creatine.

Creatine: Kush revealed that creatine can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle, irrespective of the sport or activity they engage in.

He said, “It helps muscles produce energy more efficiently during high-intensity activity, whether it is running, cycling, strength training, or sports.” Moreover, he also remarked that creatine may help to reduce muscle fatigue and soreness, allowing the body to recover faster between workouts.

But even if creatine does support recovery, it cannot work in isolation, especially in Indian weather, the fitness expert emphasised hydration is also important.