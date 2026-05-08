Can fitness supplements harm your liver? Gastroenterologist shares 3 common mistakes to avoid

As you scroll through your social media feed, you are likely to come across a multitude of health advice, some with a surreal number of mass followers and others catering to more niche audiences. From the latest supplements in the market to trending protein sources, the constant clamour around being fit and shredded can sometimes make people lose sight of safety. Is your latest fitness hack stressing your liver? (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

What you put into your body, especially through your diet, directly affects your internal organs. Whatever the latest fitness bandwagon you may jump on, there is always a risk that your liver may be adversely impacted. The liver is one of the most critical organs in the body, responsible for more than 500 essential functions, including metabolism, detoxification and digestion.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yashavanth H S, consultant – medical gastroenterology, at Manipal Hospital, Yelahanka, warned that whatever food or supplements you consume gets metabolised by the liver. If taken without proper consideration, they may negatively impact liver health, increasing the chances of liver stress and, in some cases, even more serious complications.

“Most over-the-counter fitness products are not heavily regulated like prescription medications, meaning that their ingredients may not be disclosed fully or at all,” Dr Yashavanth asserted, suggesting how they exert stress on the liver.