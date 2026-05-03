Is gyming safe in old age? Fitness expert breaks down key precautions, benefits, and common myths

Open social media, and you will be bombarded with videos where elderly people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s are hitting the gym. From a 75-year-old grandmother doing barbell squats to 84-year-old veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet performing cable chest fly at the gym, they clearly show that age is just a number. While these videos have inspired people around the world, they also raise important questions about safety guidelines, common mistakes, and best practices. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the Founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), explained the benefits, risks and what seniors should keep in mind. Hitting gym at old age requires awareness and precautions. (Pexel)

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How safe is gymming for seniors? Sumit said, “There is a lot of evidence that supports the benefits of hitting the gym, even after 60, if done properly. It’s no surprise that exercise routines offer clear advantages for elderly individuals.”

However, ensuring safety is also important. According to Sumit, safety depends on proper technique, tailored programs, and appropriate supervision. Physical activity in controlled environments often leads to improved strength, balance, and mobility. The key lies in gradual progression and awareness of personal limits.