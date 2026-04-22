No time for workouts? Fitness expert shares easy ways to stay active all day: ‘2 short walks after meals…’

If you are swamped with back-to-back meetings or deadlines and think you can't fit in your workouts, you might want to rethink that. Even on the most hectic days, it is possible to squeeze in some form of exercise. It begins with a mindset shift, where you start treating movement as a non-negotiable part of your day rather than something optional. Know how you can fit workouts in your day, even if you have no time. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

ALSO READ: Fitness trainer reveals 10 foods to avoid before your run: High-fibre cereals to dairy products

Let's break down how you can easily include workouts in your day. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Spoorthi S, fitness expert at Cult, clarified one of the biggest misconceptions people have about fitness. "One of the doubts is that you need a minimum of 60 minutes if you want to get a good workout done. And this thought is also the reason why so many busy people skip out on their workouts because ‘they don’t have time."

It acts as a mental barrier to your workout if you think of exercises only as time-intensive. Challenging this belief, the fitness expert further elaborated, “A few minutes of movement done repeatedly across the day improves circulation, maintains mobility, keeps metabolism active and builds strength over time. In reality, even some workout is better than no workout.”

So this suggests that fitness is less about how long you work out and more about how consistently you move- even in short bursts. If you find it difficult to go for a long workout session, you can go for small movements throughout the day. This keeps fitness far more realistic, particularly for those with very packed schedules.

Habit stacking Spoorthi recommended a trick called habit stacking, which helps incorporate exercise into your routine. It essentially means attaching a new habit, in this case a movement, to an existing daily habit. She shared examples such as “Mobility while watching TV, a short walk after brushing your teeth, walking while taking calls." When done consistently, these small actions cumulatively help reduce sedentary time.

The fitness expert further explained how fitness can be broken down into quick, practical actions: “Think 5-minute stretches, 10 push-ups every time you enter your room, 2 short walks post meals or simple things like always taking the stairs.”