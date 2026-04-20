Vision going blurry during heavy workouts? Ophthalmologist explains why this happens: ‘Pressure increases inside eyes…’

Are you pulling a heavy weight and suddenly your vision goes dark, dims for a few seconds, or slips out of focus? Don't be so quick to dismiss it as just physical exertion. There may be a real connection between your vision and your workout, especially when exercises are done with improper breathing or technique.



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Why is this a matter of concern, and how can it be prevented to reduce the risk of complications? We asked ophthalmologist Dr Divya Jain, senior consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, who acknowledged that there is indeed a connection between intense physical exercise and eye health. She also expressed concern over how it ‘does not get nearly enough attention.’

What is the heavy workout- vision link? You may think you are pushing your limits, burning your calories in hardcore mode, but if you are not maintaining proper form, your vision may be affected.

Dr Jain shared, “The truth is that extremely heavy exertion, particularly with improper breathing technique, can generate significant and sudden increases in intraocular pressure; the pressure inside the eye.” Heavy lifting, especially when paired with breath-holding or poor breathing patterns, can sharply raise pressure inside the eyes, leading to vision dimming.

But don't panic yet, as the ophthalmologist assured that for most people, this is temporary and harmless. So when does it become a problem? "For someone with an undetected vulnerability, the consequences can be severe and sometimes irreversible,” she said.