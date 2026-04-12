75-year-old dadi refuses to slow down at the gym: Inside her impressive workout, from squats to barbell training

Amrit Kaur started her workout routine again at 75 years with basic treadmill walk and shoulder movements. Treadmill offers major cardiovascular, physical, and mental health benefits, including better heart health, weight management, increased stamina, and lower blood pressure. She also includes push-ups , squats, and basic range shoulder movement exercises in her routine.

This grandmother's daily workout routine proves it’s never too late to get fit – meet Amrit Kaur, who, at the age of 75 years, started her strength training under the guidance of her son, Aminder Singh, who is a fitness trainer. From basic exercises like push-ups and treadmill walk to slowly gearing up with barbell squats, this ‘dadi (grandmother)’, is redefining fitness goals by sharing her everyday workout videos on Instagram account, Get Fit With Dadi. Here’s a breakdown of her fitness routine.

Furthering her fitness goals, Amrit Kaur also adds plank hold, stiff and pullover, and free hand squats. Planks are one of the highly effective, low-impact, full-body exercises that strengthen the core, shoulders, back, and legs while improving stability, posture, and flexibility.

Progressing in her exercises , she includes hip extension, glute activation, incline dumbbell press, pulling exercises, sit and stand, and treadmill walk to build strength. Hip extension exercises, such as glute bridges, strengthen the gluteus and hamstrings, crucial for building posterior chain strength and reducing lower back pain . These exercises also improve posture, increase hip mobility, and support daily functional tasks like walking and stair climbing.

Considering her age, her son also adds balancing exercises and squats to her fitness routine. This helps in improving stability, strengthening core and leg muscles, enhancing mobility, and preventing falls. These also improve coordination and posture, which boosts confidence and maintains independence.

Going forward, her routine also includes spine extension, push-ups, and rowing with a pulley, and pulley push-down. In one of the daily workout videos on Instagram dated September 1, 2025, she was seen taking help from his son while doing squats, serving ultimate mother-son goal. The post captioned, “She was doing the squat after 4 yrs and was too scared to, so she just needed trust from her son, and she did it. Do you really think that you are too old to pick yourself up and carry your own body weight ? Do ask yourself this question. At least be strong enough to carry yourself; exercise is not about making a physique.” This grandmother is progressing each day by leveling up her fitness goals.

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