Chinese grandpas with abs in their 70s and 80s slay in intense workout videos, wow internet: 'They are built different'

Many Asian cultures emphasise the importance of physical activity, mindfulness, and holistic well-being through practices like tai chi, qigong, yoga, and martial arts. Now, Instagram user Alex Liu has shared a few videos of Chinese grandparents performing exercises, such as calisthenics, showcasing that age is just a number when it comes to health and fitness.

In two June 13 and June 21 videos, Alex trained with ‘Chinese grandpas’, one of whom was 71 years old and another 87. “They’re 70+ years old. Chinese grandpas killing the game,” read the caption of one of his videos.

In the clips, the men showcased their flexibility and balance with a range of pull-ups, push-ups, bodyweight exercises, moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity and other exercises, impressing social media users from around the world.

A person commented on one of Alex's videos, “It’s a humbling experience to come to any park in Asia at 5 am/4 pm.” Another said, “Respectfully, this is hot.” Someone also commented, “Wow, they’re amazing. I always admire how the Chinese elderly work out!”

A person also said, “I once practised Qi Gong with a bunch of 80-year-old grandmas in Beijing (Chaoyang district) in the winter, and it started snowing. I swear no one ran inside. My a** was shivering there and could not remember the entire sequence. They are built different!”

Commenting on their physique, an Instagram user wrote, “Them grandpas ripped man.” A person also recalled, “When I was living in China and coming back from the club at 5am, old people were already training in the street (calisthenics, Taiichi). Such an inspiration.” Someone else had a hard time believing the workout videos were real, commenting, “Is this AI?!”

Did you know older adults who remain more active tend to have a better quality of life, according to studies. Regular physical activity helps maintain physical function, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, and also builds muscle strength, allowing older adults to care for themselves and maintain independence. Click here to know what a 2023 study found about the health benefits of regular exercise in older adults.

