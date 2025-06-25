Qigong teacher shares 1 exercise ‘Asian aunties’ do to stay thin: 'I turnend 41 this year and I don't go to the gym'

In an April 26 Instagram video, a Qigong teacher explained how Qigong is a low-impact exercise routine that can be adapted to suit different ages and abilities, making it an excellent option for those looking to improve their physical and mental well-being. She said about the ancient Chinese practice: “Why do so many Asian aunties do this, myself included? This simple Qigong movement is an incredible way to move your whole body on a daily basis. And it’s completely free without any negative side-effects.” Also read | Fitness trainer shares 3 tips to melt belly fat A Qigong teacher showed how to do an exercise to 'stay thin' in an Instagram video. (Instagram/ drinktheqi)

Watch simple Qigong movement to stay fit

In the video, she demonstrated the one exercise she swore by to 'stay thin': She was seen holding arms relaxed by her sides and gently swinging her hands back and forth. She also used her fists to tap her hips, not so gently.

In the clip, she said, “I turned 41 this year, and I don't go to the gym, and this is how I stay thin and well. You might have seen this from all the Asian aunties doing it in the park.”

‘You get a whole-body exercise’

She added, “A level up form for you is two swing in from your butt. If you push in the side of your butt really hard, there is a spot that almost hurts and that is the spot you want to hit, when you swing your arms. Also, try to hit it backwards, and you rotate your waist. You get a whole-body exercise. It is also so therapeutic, as you just let it all out. Do this for 5-15 minutes.”

What is Qigong? And why is it good for you?

According to a June 13, 2025 Cleveland Clinic report, Qigong (pronounced ‘chee-gong’), the ancient Chinese practice that combines gentle movements, breathing techniques, and meditation may boost mental health, immune function, balance and more.

Integrative medicine specialist Yufang Lin was quoted as saying, “These movements are easy for most people to do, and you can modify them if you need to pay attention to the form and learn it properly first. Then, you can focus on breathing and being present.”

The science on the health benefits of Qigong is growing, although more studies are needed, and according to Lin: Qigong isn’t a substitute for medical treatment. However, she also pointed out that it’s popular as people enjoy it, and it makes them feel good.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.