92-year-old Chinese woman wows with impressive workout routine: 200 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and hula-hoop spins

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 17, 2025 06:27 PM IST

Li, a 92-year-old from Hunan, China, defies age stereotypes with a rigorous fitness routine that includes 200 push-ups and 100 sit-ups.

A 92-year-old woman, Li, from Hunan, China, is proving that age is just a number when it comes to fitness. Her intense morning regimen features 200 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, and even hula-hoop spins. Combining discipline, a playful spirit, and natural techniques, Li is reshaping the way we think about senior health, both physically and mentally. (Also read: Novak Djokovic shares his wellness routine for staying fit at 38: ‘No coffee, fruit-based smoothies and outdoor sports’ )

92-year-old woman defies age with rigorous fitness routine and healthy lifestyle. (South China Morning Post)
92-year-old woman defies age with rigorous fitness routine and healthy lifestyle. (South China Morning Post)

How does a 92-year-old stay fitter than most 30-year-olds?

According to the South China Morning Post, Li, now in her nineties, follows a remarkably rigorous exercise routine that many people in their twenties or thirties would find challenging. Her daily regimen includes:

  • 200 push-ups
  • 100 sit-ups
  • Hula hoop spinning
  • Evening foot baths

Li admits her push-up form may not be perfect, but consistency is key for her. “Perhaps my form when I do the push-ups isn’t ideal, but I refuse to do less than 200 a day,” she said firmly.

(Also read: Bryan Johnson’s $2M a year anti-ageing routine includes 40 supplements, 18-hour fast, red light and no food after 11 PM )

What's her indoor workout routine

Living in Jianghua Yao Autonomous County, Hunan, where frequent rain limits outdoor activities, Li has adapted her workout to fit indoor conditions. Her indoor exercises include:

  • Doing sit-ups on her bed, which is gentler on her joints
  • Performing push-ups directly on the floor
  • Using the hula hoop to enhance core strength and coordination

But Li’s health regimen goes beyond exercise. She credits nightly hot foot baths for alleviating the leg cramps that once troubled her. “I used to have cramps in my legs, but after I began having foot baths, they stopped recurring,” she shared. Remarkably, Li has also noticed a surprising benefit of her disciplined lifestyle, her hair, once fully white, has started to regain its natural black colour.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / 92-year-old Chinese woman wows with impressive workout routine: 200 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and hula-hoop spins
