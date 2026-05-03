These workout equipment under ₹1500 helped me simplify my home exercise and target full-body workouts

For over two years, the gym was a fixed part of my routine. I showed up regularly, lifted moderately, and followed structured plans. In theory, it should have been the perfect setup. In reality, it slowly started feeling exhausting for reasons that had nothing to do with the workout itself. The loud music, the packed floor, and the endless waiting for machines began to drain the fun out of training. Add to that the awkward ritual of dressing for a room full of strangers, and the whole process started feeling like a chore. A compact home setup with dumbbells, kettlebells, and a stepper makes full-body workouts easy and enjoyable. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Instead of quitting fitness altogether, I decided to change the setting. I began shifting my workouts home, one small purchase at a time. A few practical pieces of equipment later, my living space quietly turned into a very efficient training corner. With a little help from AI to plan my routines, I now follow a simple weekly structure that covers legs, upper body, HIIT sessions, and cardio days, all without leaving home. A reliable set of dumbbells This is easily the first piece of equipment I would recommend buying for a home workout setup. A dependable pair of dumbbells covers a surprising number of strength exercises and takes up very little space. For me, they quickly became the backbone of most upper-body sessions. They are great for classic bicep curls and tricep extensions, two moves that never really go out of style. At the same time, they can do far more than simple arm training. Bent over rows are excellent for the upper back, while Romanian deadlifts help engage the lower back and glutes. I also like adding dumbbell renegade rows and Russian twists to bring the core into play. On days when I want a slightly faster session, I mix them into compound drills like goblet squats, dumbbell thrusters, and weighted lunges. One simple set of dumbbells ends up covering arms, back, legs, and core with ease.

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A handy kettlebell This is the one piece of equipment that really changed the rhythm of my home workouts. Kettlebells have gained massive popularity in recent years, and after using one regularly, I can see why. Even a single kettlebell adds variety to strength sessions without taking up much space at home. The beauty of this tool lies in its versatility. Kettlebell swings are fantastic for working the hips and glutes while also getting the heart rate up. Goblet squats are great for the legs, and single-arm rows help engage the upper back. I also like adding kettlebell deadlifts and overhead presses into the mix for a full-body strength session. On days when I want something slightly more intense, I string together a quick circuit of swings, squats, and presses. It turns into a solid strength and cardio session in very little time. One kettlebell can easily refresh a routine that might otherwise start feeling repetitive.

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A simple stepper bench This little addition turned out to be one of the easiest ways to squeeze cardio into my home routine. A stepper bench does not look like much at first glance, yet it can deliver a surprisingly effective workout. On most days, I simply search for random stepper routines on YouTube and follow along for twenty or thirty minutes. It keeps things fresh and stops cardio from feeling repetitive. There is another side to it that I enjoy even more. Some days, I have absolutely no interest in following a structured circuit or timing every move. That is where the stepper really shines. I place it in front of the television, step up and down at a steady pace, and keep going. The movement is simple and repetitive, which is exactly the point. You can switch off mentally and still get a solid cardio session done without overthinking the workout.

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A skipping rope If there is one piece of equipment that instantly gets the heart rate up, it has to be a skipping rope. It is simple, inexpensive, and surprisingly effective for quick bursts of cardio. I keep one handy for days when I want something fast-paced without setting up a full workout. My usual routine is quite simple. I walk about a thousand steps around the terrace, then stop for fifty jumps with the rope. After that, I start walking again and repeat the cycle. I keep this pattern going until I reach around eight thousand steps in total. I am no fitness expert, and I cannot speak about the science behind it. What I can say is that it gets me sweating quickly and keeps the session lively. The walking breaks help me recover between rounds since continuous skipping is not something I can manage for very long anymore.

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If you wanted to buy all of these. The total price would easily stay approximately around ₹1500, and honestly, that is a win! Save the money and buy your favourite protein instead!

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Home workout equipment: FAQs What basic equipment is enough to start a home workout routine? You really do not need a full gym setup. A good starting point can include a pair of dumbbells, a kettlebell, a skipping rope, and a stepper bench. These cover strength training, cardio, and mobility work. With just these few pieces, you can train arms, legs, back, core, and also include short cardio bursts. Do home workouts work as well as gym workouts? They can be very effective if you stay consistent. The key lies in following a structured routine and gradually increasing intensity. Many bodyweight exercises combined with simple equipment can deliver a full-body workout without needing bulky machines. How much space do I need for a home workout setup? Very little, actually. A small corner of a room, balcony, or terrace often works well. Most compact equipment, like dumbbells, kettlebells, and skipping ropes, can be stored easily after the session. How often should beginners work out at home? Three to four sessions a week is a comfortable starting point. You can split the week into leg day, upper body, cardio, and a light full-body routine. This approach keeps the workouts balanced and manageable.