Woman who dropped from 93 kg to 63 kg ‘proves gym can change you completely’: See before-and-after transformation pics

Beyond the physical, Priyanka highlighted the mental shift, noting that her journey has made her feel more 'confident and bold towards life'. By debunking what she calls the 'most expensive lie on earth' — the idea of starting your fitness routine tomorrow — Priyanka’s journey serves as a reminder that the best time to invest in one's health is immediately.

Through a series of Instagram posts, Priyanka shared 'proof that the gym can change you completely'. Her transformation isn't just about the weighing scale; the pictures and videos showcase a shift from traditional attire to fitness gear, highlighting a newfound muscular definition in her shoulders, arms, and core.

In an era where 'starting tomorrow' is the most common hurdle to fitness, content creator Priyanka Reddy is proving that consistency can lead to a complete life overhaul. Priyanka has captured the internet's attention by documenting her impressive 30 kg weight loss transformation , moving from 93 kg to a lean, muscular 63 kg. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

WHO guidelines: physical activity for women For those inspired by transformations like Priyanka’s, the World Health Organisation (WHO) provides specific evidence-based recommendations to maintain health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases:

1. Weekly activity quota

Adults aged 18–64 (including women) should aim for at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, per week. For additional health benefits, increasing moderate aerobic activity beyond 300 minutes is encouraged.

2. Muscle strengthening

Priyanka’s transformation highlights the importance of resistance training. The WHO recommends muscle-strengthening activities involving all major muscle groups should be performed 2 or more days a week; this is crucial for women to maintain bone density, improve metabolism, and support joint health. The WHO says that some physical activity is better than none, and that women should limit the time spent sedentary. So, replace sitting time with physical activity of any intensity (including light intensity).

Women who were habitually active before pregnancy can generally continue high-intensity exercise safely – the WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity throughout the week for pregnant and postpartum women, incorporating a variety of aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.