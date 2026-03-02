Tip of the day: Make sure to do strength training 2 to 3 times a week

Strength training, also known as resistance training, is a form of physical exercise where the muscles are made to work against a resistive force. It can be done with free weights, weightlifting machines, resistance bands, or even freehand using the body weight. Strength training is non-negotiable when it comes to maintaining long-term health. (Pexel)

Also Read | Tip of the day: Make sure every meal you eat contains some form of protein

According to Healthline, it is necessary to perform strength training for a minimum of two to three days every week. Those who are more experienced with working out can perform it up to five days a week for greater benefits.

Why should one perform strength training? There are multiple benefits of strength training regularly, as Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, founder of the Slow Burn Method, shared on Instagram on January 5.

The first among them is to build, strengthen and retain our muscles. The modern lifestyle is filled with comforts that do not require us to utilise our muscles much. However, not using them is the fastest way to lose muscles, cautioned Raj.

Muscles are what keep us upright, strong, and independent as we age, and the simplest and most effective way to retain and build more muscle is through strength training.

The second is to speed up metabolism. According to Raj, metabolism does not usually break down; it simply adapts to the lifestyle that one leads. The only way to speed up metabolism is to do regular strength training and build muscle.

This is because muscles are expensive to maintain, so the more one has, the more calories they burn. This also makes it easier to create a calorie deficit, which helps an individual to lose fat and manage body weight for the long term.

Last, strength training helps people fix joint pain, which is commonly caused by muscles around joints becoming weak or imbalanced. It also helps improve overall quality of life by strengthening a person and making daily activities feel easier.

Link between strength training and brain health Research has linked strength training to how the brain ages, shared Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, on Instagram on January 30.

In a study conducted with nearly 1200 healthy middle-aged adults, researchers used MRI scans and AI models to estimate each person’s brain age. The conclusion was that people with more muscle mass tended to have brains that looked biologically younger.

Dr Sood explained the link, stating, “Muscle is metabolically active, helps regulate insulin sensitivity and inflammation, and supports vascular health. All factors that influence the brain over time.”

Thus, those of us already engaged in strength training should keep up the good work. And those of us who are yet to begin, it is time to get started at once.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.