Tip of the day: Make sure every meal you eat contains some form of protein

In the world of nutrition, protein is often treated like a speciality supplement — something reserved for gym-goers or heavy lifters. However, recent health guidelines and fitness experts are shifting the narrative: protein shouldn't just be an add-on, it should be the fundamental anchor of every plate. Also read | Tip of the day: Start your day with warm lemon water instead of coffee Protein should be a part of every meal, not just an add-on for gym-goers. (Freepik)

The science: more than just muscle According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) updated dietary guidelines released on January 26, 2026, protein is essential for more than just building biceps. It provides the literal building blocks for our structural elements and for functional molecules such as hormones and enzymes.

The WHO suggests that for the average adult, a protein intake of 10–15 percent of total daily energy is generally sufficient. For someone on a 2000-calorie diet, this translates to roughly 50–75 grams per day.

The balancing act While adolescents and athletes may require more than the 15 percent threshold to support growth and muscle maintenance, experts warn against the 'more is always better' mentality. Per WHO:

⦿ The benefit: Supports metabolic health, satiety (feeling full), and tissue repair.

⦿ The risk: Excessive protein can place a metabolic burden on the body, particularly the kidneys.

⦿ The sources: A healthy diet utilises a mix of both animal and plant-based proteins.

The strategy: make it sustainable How do you actually hit these targets without overcomplicating your life? Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, founder of the Slow Burn Method, suggests that the secret lies in consistency rather than complex calculations. In an August 2025 Instagram post, Raj shared that protein should be an integral part of the dish, regardless of where or what you are eating.

"Make sure every meal you eat contains some form of protein," he shared, adding, "What protein doesn't matter, how much doesn't matter — just make sure there is some form of protein in any meal that you eat."

Integration over addition The core of Raj’s 'slow burn' philosophy is making protein a non-negotiable part of the routine. Whether it is breakfast at home, a quick snack in the city, or dinner while travelling, the rule remains the same: don't skip it. By ensuring every meal has a protein component, you avoid the 'protein gap' that often leads to mid-day energy crashes and overeating.

The takeaway? Stop viewing protein as a luxury for the 'fit' and start viewing it as the baseline for the 'healthy'.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.