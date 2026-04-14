Fitness coach shares a beginner-friendly guide to losing 10 kg faster and sustainably: From diet to workouts

Trainer Sunil Shetty said, “You don’t need to starve, you don’t need fancy diets, you just need to fix 3 things — protein , movement, consistency.” “Most beginners fail at fat loss because their meals are low in protein and high in cravings, which means you’re hungry again in 2 hours and end up overeating,” added Sunil.

Losing weight is never easy. However, as a beginner, it feels even more difficult. Sunil Shetty, a fat-loss transformation and fitness trainer, in an Instagram post dated April 12, 2026, shared a beginner-friendly guide to lose 10 kgs in a sustainable way without any crash diets or fancy routines. Here’s a breakdown of the routine you can follow.

Weight loss morning routine He advises starting your day with warm water, lemon, and a pinch of cinnamon to wake up your system. You can have black coffee, an apple, and peanut butter before your workout for clean energy. Your breakfast should actually fill you up, not spike your hunger. So, he recommends going for sprouts salad with peanuts or besan chilla with veggies.

Afternoon diet plan “Lunch is where most people mess up,” said Sunil. He advises keeping it simple and protein-focused. You can have two chapati, paneer bhurji, salad or rice, dal or grilled chicken, if you’re non-vegetarian.

Evening and night diet plan In the evening, instead of tea and biscuits, Sunil recommends switching to green tea and roasted chana or mixed seeds. Dinner should be light but high-protein. According to Sunil, you can consume paneer/tofu salad or grilled chicken with veggies, so your body recovers while you sleep.

Sunil said, “Eat like this, and you’ll easily hit your protein, stay full longer, and naturally eat fewer calories without even trying.”

Additional tips: Here are some of the additional tips you should follow to accelerate your weight loss process:

He advises walking daily. You should walk for 5-10 minutes after every meal. Weight lifting is important to keep your body in shape. He recommends lifting weights 3–4 times a week. Water is equally significant to keep your body hydrated. He advises drinking at least 4-5 litres of water every day. Last but not least is the sleep routine. Sleep is important to ensure your body rests well and repairs itself. “You don’t need motivation, you need a repeatable routine. Do this for 30 days, and your body won’t just lose weight, it will start changing shape,” said Sunil.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

​