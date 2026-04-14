Protein vs creatine: Fitness expert reveals which supplement works better for muscle gain and strength

Walk into any gym today, and you will likely hear people talking about protein shakes and creatine supplements. Both are widely used for muscle gain, but many still do not understand how they actually work. With the global fitness industry booming and more people focusing on strength training, the demand for effective supplements has grown significantly. But protein and creatine are not the same thing. While one is essential for building muscle, the other helps improve performance during workouts. So, which one should you choose? According to fitness expert Bhavna Harchandrai, understanding their roles can help you make smarter, safer choices for your fitness goals. Protein vs creatine: what’s right for your fitness goals? (Adobe Stock)

Protein vs creatine: What is the real difference? One of the biggest misconceptions is that protein and creatine are similar supplements, but they serve very different purposes.

“Protein is a macronutrient, essentially food. It comes from sources like milk (whey), eggs, lentils, soy, and nuts. It is required daily for muscle repair, growth, and overall health,” says Harchandrai.

“Creatine, on the other hand, is a compound naturally found in small amounts in foods like meat and fish and also produced by the body,” adds Harchandrai. However, the creatine supplements you buy are lab-made and designed to enhance performance.

Simply put, protein nourishes your body, while creatine boosts your body's performance.