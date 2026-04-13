Fat loss coach shares daily meal plan to help you ‘lose fat 10x faster’: Here's what you should eat throughout the day

Sunil Shetty, a fitness coach specialising in fat-loss transformations, has shared a tailored meal plan designed to make your fat-loss journey simpler, more sustainable, and far more effective. In an Instagram video posted on April 10, he emphasises that losing fat is often easier than people assume – it doesn’t require extreme calorie restriction or starving yourself. In fact, eating the right way while staying nourished can make fat loss up to ten times easier and faster.

When it comes to fat loss , many people assume the answer lies in strict diets, cutting out entire food groups, or even starving themselves – but that approach often does more harm than good. In reality, fat loss is far less complicated than it’s made out to be. Instead of extreme restriction, the focus should be on building a balanced, nutrient-rich diet that fuels your body while supporting sustainable weight loss .

Morning (empty stomach) Sunil suggests starting your day with a glass of warm water infused with cinnamon or jeera on an empty stomach to gently wake up your digestive system and give your metabolism a natural boost. That said, if you’re prone to acidity, plain warm water works just as well without triggering discomfort.

Pre-workout Fueling your body before a workout isn’t optional – it’s essential. Sunil recommends a cup of black coffee, followed by a fruit and a handful of peanuts. This combination of quick-digesting carbohydrates and healthy fats provides a steady stream of energy, helping you effectively power through your session.

Breakfast The fitness trainer highlights the importance of focusing on protein and fibre for breakfast. Protein helps with muscle repair and growth, while the combination with fibre aids digestion, promotes satiety and regulates appetite. He recommends simple, nourishing meal options that tick both boxes and work perfectly for those following a vegetarian diet:

Paneer or tofu bhurji with roti Moong dal chilla with green chutney Vegetable oats with peanuts or seeds Sprouts salad with nuts Mid-morning According to Sunil, keeping your metabolism active throughout the day comes down to smart snacking. He recommends opting for a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and healthy carbs at mid-day to maintain steady energy levels and avoid sudden crashes. Some of his go-to options include soaked black chana mixed with moong and peanuts, a fruit paired with a handful of nuts, or even coconut water topped with seeds for a light yet nourishing boost.

Lunch The fat loss coach recommends lunch options that are thoughtfully tailored to the Indian diet – well-balanced, wholesome meals that nourish the body while keeping you full and satisfied for longer. Sunil suggests the following:

Chapati + dal / chole / rajma + big salad Paneer / tofu + sabzi + roti Rice + dal + sabzi + salad Add curd or buttermilk for gut health Evening snack Relying on just three meals a day isn’t enough to keep your metabolism consistently active. Sunil advises adding a nutritious evening snack to stabilise energy levels and curb untimely cravings. He recommends the following options:

Roasted chana + peanuts Black tea or green tea Peanut butter sandwich (brown bread) Fruit + seeds mix Dinner The fitness coach recommends keeping dinner light yet protein-rich, focusing on a quality source of protein paired with fibre-packed vegetables. This combination is ideal for the body to wind down at the end of the day.

Paneer / tofu bhurji + sauté veggies Soya chunks + salad Dal + sabzi (low oil) Paneer / tofu salad bowl Moong dal chilla / besan chilla Before bed (optional) Lastly, before heading to bed, the fitness trainer suggests winding down with a glass of water infused with turmeric or fennel seeds (saunf). This simple ritual can help support digestion, soothe the system, and keep your metabolism ticking gently even as you rest.

Bonus tips In addition to the above tips, Sunil also recommends starting your lunch and dinner with a large bowl of salad to boost fibre intake and prevent overeating. He further stresses that diet alone isn’t enough – consistent sleep of at least six to eight hours and proper hydration are just as crucial. He advises aiming for around three litres of water daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.