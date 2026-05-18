IAS officer from Rajasthan gets honest about fitness journey post baby: 'Pregnancy tested my strength, changed my body'

It’s a common misconception that fitness takes a back seat once motherhood begins. However, IAS officer Pari Bishnoi is proving that while the journey is challenging, it is incredibly rewarding. Also read | Want to lose pregnancy weight? Gynaecologist reveals 5 ‘simple, realistic’ tips to shed some kilos after childbirth Pari Bishnoi documented her year-long journey from pregnancy to post-partum recovery, highlighting that the path to strength is rarely a straight line. (Instagram/ pari.bishnoii)

The 30-year-old IAS officer, who hails from Rajasthan, took to Instagram in November 2025 to share an intimate look at her postpartum fitness journey, offering a dose of 'real talk' about the physical and mental hurdles of returning to the gym after childbirth.

Pari’s fitness journey Pari, who welcomed her child in February 2024, posted a montage of her workouts spanning her pregnancy and post-partum recovery. The video highlights her performing a variety of exercises, including bench presses, lat pulldowns, kettlebell deadlifts, cable rows, stability ball exercises and floor-based leg reaches. It also includes heartwarming clips of her performing squats while safely holding her daughter.

The text on the video provides a candid look at Pari's struggle. She admitted, "There were days I could barely lift myself," and noted that "weights felt impossible" as she navigated a body she didn’t quite recognise. Despite a lack of motivation at times, she highlighted the importance of showing up, saying that while her daughter was once her reason to 'slow down', she is now her 'reason to rise'.

In her caption, Pari summarised the transformation: “Pregnancy tested my strength. It changed my body, changed my perspective. Motherhood reshaped my heart. It stretched my limit. And I’ve never felt this strong!”