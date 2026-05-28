Want to lose 14 kg without extreme diets? Fitness coach shares 5 realistic lifestyle changes for long-term fat loss

Whether your goal is to feel fitter, improve your health markers or simply become more active, losing weight is often a gradual journey rather than a rapid transformation. Instead of relying on shortcuts, a fitness coach from Germany, Kev Heintz, recommends focusing on a few realistic lifestyle changes that can support healthy and lasting weight loss. Fitness coach Kev Heintz shares key habits for effective weight loss journey. (Pexel)

He shared in his May 27 post on X a few key habits that may help if your goal is to lose around 14 kg and maintain your progress over time. (Also read: Want to live longer? Neurologist explains the ‘9-year longevity equation’ for healthy ageing )

“That’s the whole plan. 5 pillars. If how you got there isn’t how you'd maintain it, the plan doesn’t work. Build something you can actually do,” wrote Kev.

Here’s a closer look at the habits he recommends:

Pillar 1: Build simple meals you can rotate According to Kev, keeping meals simple and protein-rich can make healthy eating more manageable and sustainable. He shared a list of easy meal combinations people can regularly rotate at home.

Some of his suggestions included chicken with rice and broccoli, lean beef with vegetables, salmon with rice, scrambled eggs with salsa, and tuna-based meals. These meals focus on balancing protein, carbohydrates and fibre while keeping calories in check.

Pillar 2: Make smarter fast-food choices The fitness coach also emphasised that weight loss does not mean completely giving up fast food. “You can eat fast food and still lose fat,” Kev Heintz noted.

He shared examples of higher-protein fast-food orders, including grilled nuggets and sandwiches, protein bowls with double meat, and lighter rice portions paired with vegetables and salsa. The idea, according to him, is to make practical swaps instead of aiming for perfection.