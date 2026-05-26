Skipping meals for weight loss? Doctor says it may slow fat loss instead

But weight loss is not always that straightforward. Skipping meals comes with several downsides as well. To understand the repercussions of skipping meals and what actually helps in losing weight, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Anju Ghei, vice president and head of Preventive Health with VLCC Healthcare.

She explained that skipping meals may backfire and slow down your weight loss journey instead. Controlling your eating habits does not mean skipping meals.

The reason people believe this misconception is primarily because eating less frequently seems like it should reduce calories and, therefore, reduce weight. However, the human body regulates energy in a far more complex way. This is why the doctor urged people to understand the difference between random meal skipping and structured fasting.

What happens to your body when you skip meals? You may think that your body will shift into the ‘less food, more fat loss’ mode whenever you skip a meal. But the body does not work like a calorie calculator the moment you start eating less. Instead, it may interpret irregular food availability differently and begin conserving energy.

What does your body do? The doctor shared, “In response, body activates protective mechanisms designed to conserve energy. One of these responses is a reduction in metabolic rate, meaning the body burns fewer calories during the day. At the same time, stress hormones such as cortisol may increase, which can promote fat storage, particularly around the abdomen.”

Other than this, another obvious response is that you feel hungrier than usual. The doctor observed that hunger hormones also get impacted when meals are skipped irregularly. “Levels of ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates appetite, rise when food intake becomes irregular. As a result, when people fast earlier in the day, they often become excessively hungry later in the day and may overeat or crave high carbohydrate ‘quick energy’ foods,” Dr Ghei added.

Moreover, irregular meal skipping may also disturb blood sugar balance. The doctor suggested that it can cause blood sugar spikes, and worsen insulin resistance, especially in those with prediabetes or metabolic risk. She also pointed out that long gaps without food can affect muscle preservation, particularly when protein intake becomes inconsistent. In such cases, the body may start breaking down muscle protein for energy. This slows weight loss journey, especially for adults over 40.