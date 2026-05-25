How To Make Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake: A Low-Calorie Summer Cooler For Weight Loss

Tall glasses layered with mango goodness, creamy textures, and colourful toppings have made Mango Mastani one of Pune’s most loved summer specialties. Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake is a lighter version of this iconic drink, prepared with ripe mangoes, chilled milk, yoghurt, and wholesome toppings instead of large amounts of ice cream and sugar. The result is a refreshing beverage that balances the appeal of a dessert with the convenience of a summer drink. Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake (Freepik)

Mango Mastani originated in Pune, Maharashtra, during the 20th century and gradually became a signature offering at local juice centres and cold drink houses. Its name is closely connected to the city’s Maratha heritage. One popular belief links the drink to the legendary beauty of Queen Mastani, the second wife of Peshwa Bajirao I, whose elegance inspired the colourful presentation of the beverage. Another theory comes from the Marathi word "mast," meaning excellent or wonderful, reflecting the enthusiastic reactions people had after tasting the drink. Over time, Mango Mastani became an important part of Pune’s summer food culture and mango season celebrations.

Ripe mangoes contribute natural sweetness, fibre, and vitamins">fibre, and vitamins, while yoghurt and milk add protein and creaminess. Nuts such as almonds and pistachios provide texture and make the drink more nutritious. Using fresh fruit instead of excess sugar helps create a mango mastani Pune style milkshake that fits better into healthy drink and weight loss friendly meal plans while maintaining its signature flavour.

Healthy mango mastani Pune style milkshake differs from a regular mango milkshake because it combines multiple layers of flavour and texture. A standard mango milkshake is usually a simple blend of milk and mangoes, while Mango Mastani includes fruit chunks, chilled yoghurt, nuts, and decorative toppings. The drink develops a thicker consistency, richer appearance, vibrant golden-yellow colour, and a more indulgent presentation, making it one of the most recognisable Indian summer drinks while remaining lighter than the classic version.