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    How To Make Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake: A Low-Calorie Summer Cooler For Weight Loss

    Healthy Mango Mastani is a lighter version of Pune’s famous mango drink, combining ripe mangoes, milk, and nutritious toppings for a refreshing summer cooler.

    Updated on: May 25, 2026 12:18 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Tall glasses layered with mango goodness, creamy textures, and colourful toppings have made Mango Mastani one of Pune’s most loved summer specialties. Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake is a lighter version of this iconic drink, prepared with ripe mangoes, chilled milk, yoghurt, and wholesome toppings instead of large amounts of ice cream and sugar. The result is a refreshing beverage that balances the appeal of a dessert with the convenience of a summer drink.

    Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake (Freepik)
    Healthy Mango Mastani Pune Style Milkshake (Freepik)

    Mango Mastani originated in Pune, Maharashtra, during the 20th century and gradually became a signature offering at local juice centres and cold drink houses. Its name is closely connected to the city’s Maratha heritage. One popular belief links the drink to the legendary beauty of Queen Mastani, the second wife of Peshwa Bajirao I, whose elegance inspired the colourful presentation of the beverage. Another theory comes from the Marathi word "mast," meaning excellent or wonderful, reflecting the enthusiastic reactions people had after tasting the drink. Over time, Mango Mastani became an important part of Pune’s summer food culture and mango season celebrations.

    Ripe mangoes contribute natural sweetness, fibre, and vitamins">fibre, and vitamins, while yoghurt and milk add protein and creaminess. Nuts such as almonds and pistachios provide texture and make the drink more nutritious. Using fresh fruit instead of excess sugar helps create a mango mastani Pune style milkshake that fits better into healthy drink and weight loss friendly meal plans while maintaining its signature flavour.

    Healthy mango mastani Pune style milkshake differs from a regular mango milkshake because it combines multiple layers of flavour and texture. A standard mango milkshake is usually a simple blend of milk and mangoes, while Mango Mastani includes fruit chunks, chilled yoghurt, nuts, and decorative toppings. The drink develops a thicker consistency, richer appearance, vibrant golden-yellow colour, and a more indulgent presentation, making it one of the most recognisable Indian summer drinks while remaining lighter than the classic version.

    Difference Between Healthy Mango Mastani and Regular Mango Milkshake

    Feature

    Healthy Mango Mastani

    Regular Mango Milkshake

    Main Ingredients

    Mango, yoghurt, milk, nuts

    Mango and milk

    Texture

    Thick and layered

    Smooth and uniform

    Taste Profile

    Fruity, creamy, and rich

    Sweet and creamy

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Toppings

    Mango chunks and nuts

    Usually none

    Sugar Content

    Lower

    Often higher

    Presentation

    Dessert-style drink

    Simple beverage

    Calories

    Lower than classic Mastani

    Moderate

    Summer Appeal

    Highly suitable

    Suitable

    Main Highlight

    Nutritious summer cooler

    Classic fruit milkshake

    Quick Summer Cooler Snapshot

    Prep Time: 10 minutes

    Cook Time: No cooking required

    Servings: 2 glasses

    Calories: 180 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Fruity, creamy, and refreshing

    Nutrition: Vitamin-rich and protein-enhanced

    Difficulty: Easy

    Healthy Pune Style Mango Mastani with Yoghurt and Nut Topping

    This lighter Mango Mastani combines ripe mangoes, chilled yoghurt, milk, and crunchy nuts to create a refreshing summer drink inspired by Pune's famous specialty.

    Ingredients

    • 2 ripe mangoes, chopped
    • 1 cup chilled low-fat milk
    • 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt or hung curd
    • 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
    • 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
    • 1 tablespoon chopped pistachios
    • 2 tablespoons mango cubes for garnish
    • Ice cubes as required

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Add mangoes, milk, yoghurt, and honey to a blender.
    2. Blend until smooth and creamy.
    3. Place a few ice cubes in serving glasses.
    4. Pour the mango mixture into the glasses.
    5. Top with mango cubes, almonds, and pistachios.
    6. Serve immediately while chilled.

    Smart Ways to Make Mango Mastani More Nutritious

    Add Greek Yoghurt Instead of Ice Cream

    Greek yoghurt creates a creamy texture while increasing protein content.

    Include Chia Seeds

    Chia seeds blend easily into the drink and contribute fibre and texture.

    Use Naturally Sweet Mango Varieties

    Alphonso, Kesar, or Banganapalli mangoes provide sweetness without the need for extra sugar.

    Add Saffron Strands

    Saffron improves the aroma and gives the drink a richer appearance.

    Mix in Oats Powder

    A small amount of oat powder increases fibre and creates a thicker consistency.

    Add Pumpkin or Sunflower Seeds

    Seeds provide crunch and make the drink more nutrient-dense.

    Chill the Mangoes Before Blending

    Cold mangoes create a thicker and more refreshing summer cooler.

    Nutritional Value of Healthy Mango Mastani

    Healthy Mango">Healthy Mango Mastani combines mangoes, yoghurt, milk, and nuts to create a refreshing beverage with balanced nutrition and summer-friendly ingredients.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    180 calories

    Protein

    8 g

    Carbohydrates

    24 g

    Fat

    5 g

    Fibre

    3 g

    Vitamin C

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Which mango variety works best for Mango Mastani?

    Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, and Dasheri mangoes work especially well because of their sweetness and creamy pulp.

    Can Mango Mastani be made without ice cream?

    Yes. Greek yoghurt or hung curd creates a creamy texture while keeping the drink lighter.

    Is Healthy Mango Mastani suitable for weight loss meal plans?

    Using controlled portions, low-fat dairy, and fresh mangoes makes it more suitable than the classic ice-cream-loaded version.

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