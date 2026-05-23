Make This High Protein Oats Uttapam For A Light And Summer-Friendly Weight Loss Breakfast
Quick high-protein oats uttapam combines oats, curd, vegetables, and spices to create a low-calorie breakfast with balanced nutrition and fresh flavour.
Quick high protein oats uttapam is a modern variation of the South Indian favourite, prepared with oats, curd, and vegetables instead of the usual fermented rice batter. The result is a golden uttapam with crisp edges, soft centre, and a mildly nutty flavour that works beautifully for busy mornings.
Quick high-protein oats uttapam is popular among people looking for lighter breakfast options because it can be prepared quickly without lengthy fermentation. The recipe feels suitable for summer mornings as the batter is lighter, the toppings are fresh, and the preparation requires minimal oil. Compared to heavier breakfast dishes, oats uttapam offers a balanced combination of flavour and texture while remaining practical for everyday meal planning.
Oats provide fibre and plant-based protein">fibre and plant-based protein, while curd contributes protein and a smooth texture to the batter. Vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and capsicum add colour, crunch, and freshness. These ingredients work together to create an oats uttapam high-protein breakfast that feels lighter while still providing balanced nutrition for active mornings and weight loss meal plans.
Quick high-protein oats uttapam differs from regular uttapam because it uses oats instead of a rice-dominant fermented batter. Regular uttapam usually develops a softer texture and slightly sour flavour, while oats uttapam has a mildly nutty taste, lighter consistency, and more fibre. The colourful vegetable topping creates visual appeal, while the golden-brown surface and fresh aroma make it an attractive summer-friendly breakfast that is both nutritious and easy to prepare.
Difference Between Oats Uttapam and Regular Uttapam
Feature
Oats Uttapam
Regular Uttapam
Main Ingredient
Oats and curd
Rice and urad dal batter
Texture
Soft with slightly crisp edges
Soft and fluffy
Taste Profile
Mildly nutty and fresh
Mildly sour and savoury
Protein Content
Higher
Moderate
Fibre Content
Higher
Lower
Fermentation Required
No
Yes
Preparation Time
Quick
Longer
Colour
Light golden brown
Golden white
Weight Loss Friendly
More suitable
Moderate
Summer Suitability
Highly suitable
Suitable
Quick Breakfast Snapshot
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4 uttapams
Calories: 180 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Mild, nutty, and savoury
Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich
Difficulty: Easy
Colourful Oats Uttapam with Fresh Vegetables and Curd Batter
This quick oats uttapam combines ground oats, curd, vegetables, and mild spices to create a high-protein breakfast with soft texture and fresh flavour.
Ingredients
- 1 cup oats
- 1/2 cup curd
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 1 small carrot, grated
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 1 tablespoon coriander leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- Salt as needed
- 1 teaspoon of oil for cooking
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Grind oats into a fine powder and transfer to a mixing bowl.
- Add curd, water, salt, and cumin powder. Mix until a smooth batter forms. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
- Add onions, tomatoes, carrots, coriander leaves, and green chilli into the batter. Mix gently.
- Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread gently into a thick circle.
- Cook until the bottom turns golden brown, then flip and cook the other side.
- Serve hot with mint chutney, coconut chutney, or yoghurt.
Smart Ways to Make Oats Uttapam Even More Nutritious
Add Paneer Crumbles to the Batter
Paneer increases protein content and creates a softer texture. It also makes the uttapam more balanced for breakfast meals.
Mix Different Oats Varieties
Combining rolled oats and quick oats creates a better texture and richer flavour.
Include Finely Chopped Spinach
Spinach adds colour, iron, and freshness without changing the overall taste significantly.
Add Sprouts as a Topping
Moong sprouts create extra crunch and improve protein variety in your meal.
Use Greek Yoghurt Instead of Regular Curd
Greek yoghurt creates a thicker batter and increases protein content.
Sprinkle Roasted Flax Seeds
Flax seeds improve fibre and healthy fat content while adding light crunch.
Serve with Fresh Mint Chutney
Mint chutney adds freshness and complements the mild flavour of oats beautifully.
Nutritional Value of Oats Uttapam
Oats uttapam combines oats, curd, and vegetables to create a balanced high-protein breakfast with fibre and essential nutrients.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
180 calories
Protein
9 g
Carbohydrates
24 g
Fat
5 g
Fibre
5 g
Calcium
Moderate
FAQs
Is oats uttapam suitable for weight loss meal plans?
Oats uttapam contains fibre and protein that make it a balanced breakfast option. Using minimal oil can make it more suitable for weight loss routines.
Can oats uttapam be made without curd?
Yes. Water or plant-based yoghurt can be used instead of curd, though the texture may differ slightly.
Which oats work best for oats uttapam?
Rolled oats and quick oats both work well. Rolled oats usually provide a slightly better texture after grinding.
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