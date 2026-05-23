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    Make This High Protein Oats Uttapam For A Light And Summer-Friendly Weight Loss Breakfast

    Quick high-protein oats uttapam combines oats, curd, vegetables, and spices to create a low-calorie breakfast with balanced nutrition and fresh flavour.

    Published on: May 23, 2026 11:42 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Quick high protein oats uttapam is a modern variation of the South Indian favourite, prepared with oats, curd, and vegetables instead of the usual fermented rice batter. The result is a golden uttapam with crisp edges, soft centre, and a mildly nutty flavour that works beautifully for busy mornings.

    High Protein Oats Uttapam (Freepik)
    High Protein Oats Uttapam (Freepik)

    Quick high-protein oats uttapam is popular among people looking for lighter breakfast options because it can be prepared quickly without lengthy fermentation. The recipe feels suitable for summer mornings as the batter is lighter, the toppings are fresh, and the preparation requires minimal oil. Compared to heavier breakfast dishes, oats uttapam offers a balanced combination of flavour and texture while remaining practical for everyday meal planning.

    Oats provide fibre and plant-based protein">fibre and plant-based protein, while curd contributes protein and a smooth texture to the batter. Vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and capsicum add colour, crunch, and freshness. These ingredients work together to create an oats uttapam high-protein breakfast that feels lighter while still providing balanced nutrition for active mornings and weight loss meal plans.

    Quick high-protein oats uttapam differs from regular uttapam because it uses oats instead of a rice-dominant fermented batter. Regular uttapam usually develops a softer texture and slightly sour flavour, while oats uttapam has a mildly nutty taste, lighter consistency, and more fibre. The colourful vegetable topping creates visual appeal, while the golden-brown surface and fresh aroma make it an attractive summer-friendly breakfast that is both nutritious and easy to prepare.

    Difference Between Oats Uttapam and Regular Uttapam

    Feature

    Oats Uttapam

    Regular Uttapam

    Main Ingredient

    Oats and curd

    Rice and urad dal batter

    Texture

    Soft with slightly crisp edges

    Soft and fluffy

    Taste Profile

    Mildly nutty and fresh

    Mildly sour and savoury

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Fermentation Required

    No

    Yes

    Preparation Time

    Quick

    Longer

    Colour

    Light golden brown

    Golden white

    Weight Loss Friendly

    More suitable

    Moderate

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Suitable

    Quick Breakfast Snapshot

    Prep Time: 10 minutes

    Cook Time: 15 minutes

    Servings: 4 uttapams

    Calories: 180 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Mild, nutty, and savoury

    Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Colourful Oats Uttapam with Fresh Vegetables and Curd Batter

    This quick oats uttapam combines ground oats, curd, vegetables, and mild spices to create a high-protein breakfast with soft texture and fresh flavour.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup oats
    • 1/2 cup curd
    • 1/4 cup water
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 small tomato, finely chopped
    • 1 small carrot, grated
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • 1 tablespoon coriander leaves
    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
    • Salt as needed
    • 1 teaspoon of oil for cooking

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Grind oats into a fine powder and transfer to a mixing bowl.
    2. Add curd, water, salt, and cumin powder. Mix until a smooth batter forms. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
    3. Add onions, tomatoes, carrots, coriander leaves, and green chilli into the batter. Mix gently.
    4. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread gently into a thick circle.
    5. Cook until the bottom turns golden brown, then flip and cook the other side.
    6. Serve hot with mint chutney, coconut chutney, or yoghurt.

    Smart Ways to Make Oats Uttapam Even More Nutritious

    Add Paneer Crumbles to the Batter

    Paneer increases protein content and creates a softer texture. It also makes the uttapam more balanced for breakfast meals.

    Mix Different Oats Varieties

    Combining rolled oats and quick oats creates a better texture and richer flavour.

    Include Finely Chopped Spinach

    Spinach adds colour, iron, and freshness without changing the overall taste significantly.

    Add Sprouts as a Topping

    Moong sprouts create extra crunch and improve protein variety in your meal.

    Use Greek Yoghurt Instead of Regular Curd

    Greek yoghurt creates a thicker batter and increases protein content.

    Sprinkle Roasted Flax Seeds

    Flax seeds improve fibre and healthy fat content while adding light crunch.

    Serve with Fresh Mint Chutney

    Mint chutney adds freshness and complements the mild flavour of oats beautifully.

    Nutritional Value of Oats Uttapam

    Oats uttapam combines oats, curd, and vegetables to create a balanced high-protein breakfast with fibre and essential nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    180 calories

    Protein

    9 g

    Carbohydrates

    24 g

    Fat

    5 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is oats uttapam suitable for weight loss meal plans?

    Oats uttapam contains fibre and protein that make it a balanced breakfast option. Using minimal oil can make it more suitable for weight loss routines.

    Can oats uttapam be made without curd?

    Yes. Water or plant-based yoghurt can be used instead of curd, though the texture may differ slightly.

    Which oats work best for oats uttapam?

    Rolled oats and quick oats both work well. Rolled oats usually provide a slightly better texture after grinding.

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