Want to live longer? Neurologist explains the ‘9-year longevity equation’ for healthy ageing

What if adding years to your life came down to just three daily targets? Dr Sudhir Kumar, neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, sheds light on the “9-year longevity equation” and the everyday habits that may help improve healthspan and keep chronic diseases at bay. Unlock 9 extra years of life with simple daily habits, says Dr. Sudhir Kumar. (Unsplash)

In a post shared on X on May 27, Dr Sudhir spoke about a large long-term epidemiological dataset that identified three simple lifestyle baselines associated with adding “over 9 years of additional healthy lifespan.” (Also read: ‘Skinny fat syndrome’: Nutritionist warns Indians may look lean on the outside but still carry hidden visceral fat )

“Want an extra 9 years of healthy life? Stop looking for a magic pill. Science points to a simple daily equation: 7.2 to 8 hours of sleep, 43 minutes of brisk movement, and a ‘70%’ clean diet,” wrote Dr Sudhir.

According to the neurologist, the formula does not demand perfection but focuses on consistency and sustainability.

Target 1: Sleep for 7.2 to 8 hours The first pillar of the longevity equation is sleep. Dr Sudhir explained that consistently getting 7.2 to 8 hours of sleep every night may help optimise brain and metabolic health.

“This exact window optimises the glymphatic system’s ability to clear beta-amyloid waste from the brain while preventing systemic cortisol spikes,” he shared. Adequate sleep has long been associated with better immunity, heart health, memory, mood regulation and reduced risk of chronic illnesses.