Protect your skin and hair this Holi: Experts share pre and post-Holi care tips to prevent dryness and irritation

Holi fills our homes with colour, sunshine, laughter and water-soaked celebration. Yet amid the festive excitement, a few predictable problems often follow - irritated skin, dry hair and lingering colour stains. A little foresight can go a long way. Taking simple protective steps before stepping out to play, and practising gentle, restorative care afterwards, can help ensure the festival remains joyful rather than uncomfortable. With the right approach, you can embrace the colours without letting them take a toll. A few simple steps can go a long way in protecting your skin and hair during celebrations! (Pexel)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Akriti Gupta - founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic in Gujranwala Town and Yamuna Vihar, New Delhi - and Dr Karuna Malhotra - founder, aesthetic physician and skincare expert at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi - to gather their expert guidance on effective pre and post-Holi skin and hair care.

Pre-Holi skincare In most cases, Holi is celebrated outdoors under harsh, direct sunlight, and many people overlook basic skin protection in the excitement of the festivities. Prolonged sun exposure combined with synthetic colours can leave the skin irritated, dry and sensitive. Dr Gupta advises creating a protective barrier before stepping out, with the first line of defence being a thick moisturiser or a generous layer of coconut oil.

She explains, “The first rule is creating a barrier between colours and the skin. Never play Holi on dry skin. Apply a thick moisturiser or coconut oil at least 20 to 30 minutes before going outside. It prevents colours from settling deep inside the pores.”

The next step is to apply a generous layer of broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. The dermatologist advises, “Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen before stepping out, because Holi is usually played under direct sunlight. Pay attention to sensitive areas - lips, eyelids, ears and around the nails. A thick lip balm and petroleum jelly around the nostrils and cuticles helps prevent staining and irritation.”

Dr Gupta also recommends opting for full-sleeved cotton clothing whenever possible, as it helps shield the skin while minimising tanning and reducing the risk of friction rashes.

Pre-Holi hair care Hair damage after Holi is fairly common, as applying colours directly onto a bare scalp can strip away its natural oils and leave it severely dry. The powders tend to absorb moisture and sebum, resulting in brittle strands and an irritated scalp. That is why Dr Malhotra strongly recommends oiling your hair before the celebrations begin, creating a protective layer that helps minimise dryness and damage.

The cosmetologist explains, “Oiling the scalp and hair length before Holi is not an old tradition - it is a protective step. The oil forms a coating and stops chemical pigments from sticking strongly to the hair shaft. Apply coconut or almond oil generously, especially on the scalp and hairline. Tie your hair in a braid or bun instead of leaving it open. This reduces tangling and colour accumulation.”