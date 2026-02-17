Aesthetician shares her daily beauty routine that she followed for a year to get radiant skin on her wedding day

Sreeja Shreshtha - an aesthetician, cosmetologist and beauty influencer - has revealed the daily skincare routine she followed consistently for a full year leading up to her wedding, in order to achieve a radiant, camera-ready glow on her big day. In an Instagram video shared on February 16, the aesthetician explains, “Next month, it will be almost one year since my wedding…and I’m still doing these things. That says a lot, right? These weren’t ‘bridal hacks’. They were habits. And I built them to carry lifelong. It was never about glowing for one wedding day. I don’t want to look good for one event, I want to feel good in my skin forever.”

Also Read | Does hard water cause balding? Dermatologist explains how it affects hair health and why it needs medical attention

If you’re dreaming of luminous, wedding-day skin, it’s worth remembering that true glow isn’t built on last-minute facials or viral beauty hacks. Radiance is the result of consistent routines, mindful nourishment and habits practised patiently over time. Healthy skin reflects the care you invest in it daily - not just in the weeks leading up to a big event.

Saffron and black raisin water Sreeja began each morning with a simple yet powerful ritual: three strands of saffron and five black raisins soaked overnight in a glass of water, sipped first thing after her methi water. This nourishing blend helped support hormonal balance, regulate menstrual health, and promote a natural, lit-from-within glow to her skin.

She elaborates, “One glass of water plus three saffron strands plus five black raisins soaked overnight. No boiling, just eat the soaked raisins and drink the water. I wasn’t even consistent in the beginning. But about 2 months in, I noticed how different I felt, more balanced, less sluggish. That’s when it became a habit. For me, this really supported hormonal balance, menstrual health, and that inner glow no topical product can fake.”

Collagen supplements The aesthetician incorporated collagen supplements into her routine not for the anti-ageing buzz, but to fortify her skin from within. During particularly stressful months, this addition helped her maintain strength, suppleness and deep hydration.

Sreeja explains, “Not for anti-ageing hype. I started collagen because I wanted my skin to feel strong, supple, and hydrated from within, especially during months when stress was high and sleep was unpredictable. I genuinely feel it helped with hydration and plumpness during that phase and I still take it regularly.”

Brightening masks Sreeja swore by high-quality, professionally formulated brightening masks - steering clear of DIY mixes - and used them twice a week to deeply detoxify, refresh and revive dull, fatigued skin. Here’s her go-to mask rotation:

Axis-Y Gel Resolution Mask (and the Axis-Y Glow Peel once every two weeks for gentle exfoliation)

Klairs Turmeric Mask

Mary & May Rose Hyaluronic Mask She emphasises that it’s these small, intentional habits - when practised consistently - that create visible, lasting results, proving you don’t need dramatic treatments or extreme routines to see a real difference.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.