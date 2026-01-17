On their 25th anniversary, Akshay Kumar reveals what Twinkle Khanna’s mum said on his wedding day: ‘Beta get ready…’

Bollywood’s beloved Khiladi Akshay Kumar and the gorgeous Twinkle Khanna tied the knot 25 years ago on this very day. In the past, Akshay has described their wedding as ‘chat mangni pat biyah’ (quick engagement, quick wedding). The bride and groom got married in a private ceremony, with 50 guests in attendance, at celebrity designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s boutique in Juhu, Mumbai. Well, today as the star couple celebrate 25 years of their beautiful marriage, Akshay revealed what his mother-in-law and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia said to him on his wedding day.

Along with a cute video of his wife Twinkle Khanna dancing to Ramba Ho-Ho-Ho Samba Ho-Ho-Ho in slow motion, Akshay Kumar shared, “When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.’ 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead😄 From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love ❤️.”

A year after their wedding in 2002, Akshay and Twinkle welcomed their son Aarav into the world. In 2012, the couple were blessed with their second child, a daughter who they named Nitara. Well, soon after Akshay shared this cute anniversary post for his wife, several fans showered love on the happy couple. One such netizen stated, “Happy anniversary akshay paji and twinkle bhabhi, aap dono ko rab khub saari khushiyan bate 🔥😍,” whereas another comment read, “Congratulations sir .. 😂 May God bless you n your family 🙏🏻❤️.”

On the work front, Akshay has an exciting line up of films which includes Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan.