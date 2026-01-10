Maryland doctor shares causes of scalp flaking and what happens when you pick the scabs: ‘Usually a sign of skin…’

The formation of scabs on the scalp is a condition that is more common than one might think. Picking a scab clean off the scalp is an unseeming source of satisfaction for many, and the urge to do it is an itch that begs to be scratched for individuals with the condition. Flaky scalp is likely caused by ongoing inflammation, shares Dr Sood. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares cheat sheet of 10 most important things to do to support overall health in 2026

However, according to Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, this is not a matter to be taken lightly. Taking to Instagram on January 10, he stated that picking scabs from the scalp may be satisfying, but definitely not harmless.

Conditions that can cause flaking on the scalp

According to Dr Sood, the formation of scalp flaking or scabs is usually a sign that the skin is suffering from an ongoing inflammation.

It can be a result of various conditions, including:

Folliculitis

Seborrheic dermatitis

Acne-like bumps

Scalp psoriasis

“The most common include dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, where oil and yeast irritate the scalp, and dry scalp from harsh products or weather,” noted Dr Sood in his caption.

“In scalp psoriasis, the immune system speeds up skin cell turnover, leading to thick scales, redness, and flaking that can form scabs when irritated,” he stated in the accompanying video. Allergic reaction to hair products can also be a cause.

Effects of picking scabs

While picking the scabs can feel relieving in the moment, it disrupts the skin and breaks the protective barrier, cautioned Dr Sood. It makes the area more prone to infection, keeps inflammation active and slows proper healing.

Some of the long-term effects of repeated picking of scabs are:

Scarring

Hair thinning

Localised hair loss

“For some people, the urge to pick becomes repetitive or hard to control,” acknowledged Dr Sood. This pattern, known as excoriation disorder, is often linked to stress or anxiety rather than hygiene or willpower.

Solutions to scalp flaking

Picking scabs from the scalp is not solved by simply avoiding the behaviour, but rather by treating the underlying condition. According to Dr Sood, this may include:

Medicated shampoos

Topical anti-inflammatory treatment

Addressing triggers like stress or scalp irritation

“Persistent flaking or soreness should always be evaluated by a dermatologist to identify the exact cause and treatment,” he added in the caption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.