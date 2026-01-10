Fitness coach shares cheat sheet of 10 most important things to do to support overall health in 2026

With the second week of 2026 well underway, it is time that the New Year’s resolutions start getting tested. It is always an uphill battle, especially for those who have resolved to take better care of their health and fitness. Strength training two to four times a week for 30 to 75 minutes is sufficient for maintaining good health, according to Jordan Syatt.(Unsplash)

Taking to Instagram on January 6, fitness coach Jordan Syatt shared ten things that we should be keeping in mind if we wish to transform into a healthier version of ourselves in the course of the year.

1. Walking every day

According to Jordan, walking is the best, most simple exercise that a person can perform every single day. The longest living populations in the world all walk a lot, he claimed, suggesting that we should be getting at least 7,500 steps every day. The more, the better.

2. Strength training

Lifting weights is absolutely essential. We do not have to do it every day, and our workouts need not be two or three hours long. “Two, three or four sessions a week of 30 to 75 minutes is plenty,” shared Jordan.

3. Mobility

Jordan claimed that mobility gets a bad rep from many fitness influencers, but is extremely important in an individual’s journey to health and fitness. It is not just about going to yoga classes or doing stretches for hours. As per Jordan, “Good mobility training is strength training, just in bigger ranges of motion,” which we should be doing several times a week.

4. Plyometrics

Plyometrics or jump-training is crucial if we want to age gracefully and retain our ability to move like an athlete as we get older, claimed Jordan.

“You don't need to be doing hundreds of box jumps into a 48-inch box every single week,” he noted. “Just little bits of hopping and jumping and skipping, and athletic movements throughout the week go a long way to improving your explosive power, speed, rate of force development and preventing injuries as you get older.”

5. Cardio

In addition to walking, higher-intensity cardio is beneficial for heart health, lung capacity, and overall health. High-intensity interval training is not needed, nor should it be performed, every day. However, one to two 10 or 20-minute sessions every week is extremely beneficial for health.

6. Keeping calories in check

While it is not essential to be perfect with our nutritional intake and count every calorie from every meal, it is important to consistently keep our calorie intake within an appropriate range. Failing to do so can result in the gain of excess body fat and a host of negative health issues.

7. Fibre

Not eating enough fibre can lead us to become hungry quickly, which makes it easier to eat more. This, in turn, increases calorie count and leads to more body fat. Lack of fibre has also been linked to increased risk of a number of cancers, warned Jordan.

“For every 1000 calories you eat per day, you should try to get at least 14 grams of fibre,” he stated.

8. Protein

Undereating protein is a common problem among many and should be paid more attention to, noted Jordan.

9. Sleep

Sleep is absolutely essential for good health. While new parents have an excuse to stay awake, if people are not getting enough sleep simply because they are scrolling through social media, they need to put it down and get some quality shut-eye, observed the fitness coach.

10. Avoiding social media

If an individual is addicted to doomscrolling, it is important that they get off social media, as it is harming their mental health. However, in case the feed is not full of negative stories, it is okay to browse once in a while, shared Jordan.

“Health isn't complicated, it just takes consistency, effort and patience,” stated Jordan. “Block out all the noise from the trends on social media, focus on what you can control, be relentlessly patient, and ruthlessly consistent.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.