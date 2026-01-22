Using retinol this winter? Dermatologist shares 6 hacks to prevent dryness and irritation

Winter skin can be fussy, drying out and becoming more prone to flakiness or sensitivity. At such times, how can we safely introduce active skincare ingredients like retinol? While retinol is usually the poster child for anti-ageing and skin renewal, if used incorrectly, it has the potential to backfire and be counterproductive. With winter and retinol combined, it can become a double whammy for the skin! Sandwiched between these two, how do you extract the much-coveted retinol benefits? Retinol can be risky during winter. Know the safe hacks to include it in skincare. (Adobe Stock)

ALSO READ: Calming to deep-cleansing: Why clay masks deserve a spot on your skincare beyond just your occasional spa-day pampering

To understand how one can safely adopt retinol into their skincare routine, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Prashant Agrawal, senior dermatologist, formulator, and co-founder at SkinInspired, who warned that the weather conditions in winter make the skin more sensitive, which makes including potent ingredients like retinol difficult. But by exercising caution, you can avoid setbacks.

Here are some of the tips he shared:

1. Start slow Amid the excitement of introducing this all-rounder ingredient that improves skin texture, one may go overboard and apply it twice or even more every day. This is where the problem occurs. The dermatologist insisted on going slowly. Along with frequency, choosing the right formulation is equally important. Dr Agrawal recommended beginner-friendly formulations, like an encapsulated retinol, which are gentle and safe and minimise irritation.

Here's his recommendation on frequency: “Start by applying it every third night and gradually increase as your skin adjusts.”

2. Moisturise well The second hack that eases the transition of this new ingredient into your routine is moisturising. While moisturising is an implicit step in any skincare routine, when you are using retinol products, certain types of moisturisers can help maximise the benefits of retinol. The dermat suggested, “While using retinol products, look for those that also contain soothing ingredients like cocoa butter or Coenzyme Q10.” These ingredients lower irritation and support the skin barrier better.

3. Daily sunscreen Another major precaution that you cannot afford to overlook: sunscreen. When you begin to use retinol, your skin becomes more sensitive, which makes the dermatologist reiterate the value of sunscreen in protecting your skin barrier.

Which ones should you choose? Dr Agrawal revealed: “Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 50 and PA+++”