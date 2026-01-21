Should you skip sunscreen in the colder months? Aesthetic physician debunks 5 common winter skincare myths

Winter can be one of the toughest seasons for your skin, with cold air, indoor heating and low humidity forming a triple threat that steadily weakens the skin barrier and drains moisture. Yet, much of winter skincare is driven by long-held myths - from skipping cleansing to ditching sunscreen or relying on heavy creams alone - that often do more harm than good. Skincare is essential in winter. (Pexel)

Understanding what your skin actually needs during colder months is key to preventing dryness, irritation and long-term damage, and building a routine that truly supports barrier health.

Also Read | What is skin fasting? Dermatologist explains why it can be beneficial during winters

Dr Mili Sinha, an aesthetic physician at La Clinique and an expert at Oteria, a premium gender-neutral skincare brand aligned with the body’s circadian rhythm, spoke to HT Lifestyle about five common winter skincare myths that are causing more harm than good - often leading to dryness, irritation, and a weakened skin barrier.

She explains, “Winter skincare is often guided by assumptions rather than science. Many people believe that skipping cleansing because the skin doesn’t sweat, using hot water, or applying thick layers of creams will protect it. In reality, these practices weaken the skin barrier and increase sensitivity. Cold weather already reduces hydration, so following these myths can worsen dryness, breakouts, and irritation. Maintaining healthy skin in winter requires understanding its actual needs and adopting routines that support hydration, repair, and protection.”

Myth 1: Skipping cleansing is fine in winter According to Dr Sinha, many people tend to skip washing their face in winter, assuming that dry, settled skin doesn’t need cleansing. In reality, the skin continues to accumulate dirt, oil and environmental pollutants even during the colder months. The aesthetic physician stresses that skipping cleansing can lead to breakouts, irritation and dullness.

She recommends, “Washing twice a day, morning, and evening, is essential. Use a gentle cleanser with antioxidants like white tea and soothing ingredients like aloe to remove impurities while keeping your skin hydrated and comfortable.”

Myth 2: The colder the weather, the less SPF you need Sunscreen isn’t reserved just for bright summer days - winter doesn’t make UV rays disappear. Dr Sinha points out that they remain active year-round and can still contribute to dark spots, fine lines and other long-term skin damage.

She suggests, “The best approach is to apply a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 every day, regardless of temperature or cloud cover. For those who prefer a lighter option or find creams heavy, a sun care gel can be an effective alternative, providing protection without a greasy feel. Reapply sunscreen or sun care gel when spending extended time outdoors or in reflective environments.”

Myth 3: Natural oils alone are enough protection According to the aesthetic physician, it’s easy to assume that your skin’s natural oils provide enough protection during winter - but in reality, skincare in colder months is far more complex than it seems. She explains that cold air, indoor heating and harsh winds all work together to strip moisture from the skin faster than it can naturally replenish itself.

Dr Sinha recommends, “Winter calls for a more layered approach. A shea butter day cream with ceramides helps reinforce the skin’s natural defenses, while a night cream rich in peptides and hyaluronic acid repairs and deeply hydrates overnight. Think of it as giving your skin the support it needs to stay resilient and comfortable, rather than just covering up the dryness.”