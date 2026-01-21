Edit Profile
    Korean glass-skin glow is now achievable with these 5 face primers on Amazon sale

    Amazon Sale is the perfect time to enhance your skin and give it a glass-like glow. These 5 face primers are there for your help. 

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:00 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    FAQs

    Let's be honest, we all crave a glass-like glow, and that is where Korean skincare products come into the picture. That spotless, flawless, shiny skin does steal the show whenever and wherever you go. For all you makeup enthusiasts, here are the top 5 face primers you can buy for glowing skin during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

    Get glass like glow with these face primers
    Get glass like glow with these face primers (Freepik )

    These face primers give you glass-like skin without feeling heavy and let your makeup stay put for hours. Moreover, they have been chosen based on the higher customer ratings and reviews.

    Top 5 face primers for glass-like skin

    e.l.f. Power Grip Primer locks makeup in place with a gel-based, hydrating formula that grips skin for all-day wear. Infused with glycerin, it smooths texture, boosts glow, and keeps foundation fresh without pilling. Amazon users love its long-lasting hold, saying that using this primer, their makeup stays flawless. Many reviewers praise its lightweight feel, instant tackiness, and affordable price, calling it a must-have primer for oily, combination, and normal skin types.

    Innisfree No-Sebum Blur Primer controls shine instantly with a lightweight, mineral-based formula designed for oily skin. It blurs pores, smooths uneven texture, and creates a soft matte finish that lasts long. Amazon users rave about its oil-absorbing power, noting fewer touch-ups throughout the day. Many users appreciate its clean feel, subtle fragrance, and natural look, recommending it for daily wear.

    MARS Take A Glow Illuminating Primer enhances radiance with light-reflecting pigments that deliver a dewy, lit-from-within finish. Its silky formula smooths skin, preps makeup, and boosts luminosity without feeling greasy. Users adore its instant glow, sharing that the skin looks healthy and camera-ready. Reviews highlight easy blending, long wear, and value pricing, with many saying it elevates dull complexions and works beautifully under foundation.

    TFIT Delicate Silk Veil Art Primer perfects skin with a refined, silky texture that minimises pores and fine lines. Its breathable formula creates a smooth canvas while enhancing makeup longevity and comfort. Amazon users praise the elegant finish, reporting softer-looking skin and seamless foundation application. It is lightweight and is suitable for sensitive skin, making it a favourite for long-lasting makeup looks.

    Colorbar New Perfect Match Primer evens skin tone with a smoothing formula that helps makeup blend effortlessly. It reduces the appearance of pores, extends wear time, and delivers a natural, balanced finish. Amazon users appreciate its lightweight comfort, sharing that the foundation looks more seamless and long-lasting. They also highlight suitability for Indian skin tones, non-greasy performance, and reliable results for smooth daily makeup application.

    FAQ for Face Primer
    A face primer preps the skin by smoothing texture, minimising pores, and helping makeup last longer.
    Yes, primer enhances makeup application and longevity, even on well-balanced skin.
    Matte or oil-control primers, like no-sebum or blur primers, work best for oily skin.
    Absolutely. Primer alone can smooth skin, control oil, or add glow for a natural look.
    A pea-sized amount is usually enough for the entire face.
    Most primers are transparent, but colour-correcting primers can address specific concerns.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content.

      Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.      Read More

